A new AT&T Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal offers you a way to pick up the latest Samsung flagship device for a staggeringly low price, that is if you’re willing to part with your old smartphone.

This deal from AT&T includes not just a price drop of up to $1,000 but also a free Galaxy Watch6. Considering that picking up both a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the best Samsung phones around, and the latest smartwatch from the brand would cost you over $1,500 individually, this offer is incredibly generous and one not to miss if you think it’s time for an upgrade yourself.

The unlimited plan deal applies to both new and existing customers, providing you have a phone with a trade-in value of $95 or higher. Better still, you don’t even have to go into an AT&T branch to take in your old phone, with the network providing a return box to ship out your old phone once your shiny new Galaxy S24 Ultra arrives. If you want more details, you can check out the full terms and conditions on the AT&T site before making the plunge.

If you’re wondering why we’re screaming and shouting about this deal, it’s because the phone it’s offering is already one of the best of 2024. Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review gave the phone a very well-deserved 9/10, with Samsung delivering once again in terms of its high-end flagship offering thanks to impressive AI capabilities, fantastic performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and incredible cameras. Thanks to AT&T, you can get your hands on one without months of saving up or an eye-watering expensive contract.

There you have it, all you need to know about the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal offering you a massive $1000 off with an applicable trade-in. For more on the latest phones, check out our Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR review, or see our guides to the best OnePlus phones, best Xiaomi phones, and best Google Pixel phones. Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, see our coverage of everything we know so far about the iPhone 16.