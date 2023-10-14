Banana Eats codes – delicious freebies

There are plenty of yummy Roblox experiences to dive into, and one of the most tantalizing of all has to be Banana Eats. While bananas usually make for a tasty treat, the world is turned on its head as a killer banana sets out to turn you into the snack. Naturally, you’re gonna want a little help if you’re hoping to escape without any bruises. So, we’re here to help, with our list of all new Banana Eats codes. Offering a variety of treats from coins to skins, these fresh freebies are guaranteed to produce the finest of results.

Banana Eats codes

Active Banana Eats codes:

SPOOKY – spooky bat skin (new!)

– spooky bat skin (new!) DOODLE – pencil beacon

– pencil beacon THANKYOU – coins

– coins YOU’RE THE BEST – coins

– coins HAPPYBIRTHDAY – free balloon banana

– free balloon banana NEWMAP – free banana

Expired Banana Eats codes:

MELTING

PRIDE

CINCO

STAYRAD

LOLHOO

FREECOINS

HEARTS

FRIDAY

HALFBILLION

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

GLITTERPUMPKIN

SPAREDOUBLOONS

BOO

FREECOINS

HAPPYBIRTHDAY

SUMMER

400MILLION

NEWMAP

PINK

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

THANKFUL

What are Banana Eats codes?

Banana Eats codes are freebies given out by the developer, @RyCitrus, to help keep you as slippery as a banana peel so you can escape that killer ‘nana. RyCitrus usually releases new codes to celebrate specific milestones, such as a new update or the game reaching a certain number of likes. So be sure to add the game to your favourites and bookmark this page for more Banana Eats goodies.

How do I redeem my Banana Eats codes?

Redeeming your Banana Eats codes is simple. Just follow these easy steps.

Launch Banana Eats in Roblox

Tap the codes star at the bottom of the screen

Type in your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Banana Eats codes?

To keep on top of the latest Banana Eats codes you can bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we add new codes to the list above as soon as we see them. Alternatively, you can follow the developer RyCitrus on Twitter or Youtube.

That’s it for our Banana Eats codes, but before you split, be sure to check out our list of the best Roblox games for even more fun titles to explore.