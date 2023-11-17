The best bowling games 2023

From Homer Simpson to the Big Lebowski, we all love bowling games. With our picks for the best bowling games on Switch and mobile, there’s something for everyone to land a strike. Whether you want to take it to the big leagues, or if you’d prefer to try out some crazy lanes in a monkey ball, we’ve included games to suit all playstyles and ages, so all you need to do is work on your technique.

With that out the way, let’s put down the lane guards, and launch into our list of the best bowling games on Switch and mobile.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Switch

While the adventure mode doesn’t quite match up to the GameCube glory years, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania still delivers with its minigames, and bowling is no different.

Whether you want to play a classic game with your primate pals or mix things up with some customization options like crazy lanes and 100-pin bowling, it’s one of the best ways to spend a night bowling with friends without heading down to the alley.

Nintendo Switch Sports – Switch

Bowling is back in Nintendo Switch Sports, and better than ever. With online tournaments, a host of different challenge modes, plus the classic local multiplayer mode for handing out some whoopings to your friends and family, there’s more than enough here to keep you on the ball.

Just watch out for grandma- they’ve still got Wii Sports at the old people’s homes, you know.

Bowling King – mobile

For competitive bowling on the go, there’s no better title than Bowling King. With a ranked online mode putting you against the best ball handlers in your bracket, intuitive controls that account for skill and strategy, plus a heap of balls, each with their own abilities and strengths, there’s a surprising amount of depth and playability for a free-to-play title.

It’s one of the most played bowling games on mobile too, so you’ll have no problem finding some challengers to face on the lanes. Play Now

Desktop Bowling – Switch

Another title out of the Desktop sports series, as seen in our lists of volleyball games and rugby games, Desktop Bowling is the sport most suited to a bite-size version.

With themed lanes that range from prehistoric, through feudal Japan, and into the modern-day, a slew of thrilling minigames, plus a range of cooky customization options, it’s definitely one of the more odd-ball bowling games, but it’s also one of the most fun. Play Now

Date Night Bowling – Switch

If you’re having more problems romancing a lover to take down the lanes than you are searching for a strike, then Date Night Bowling might be right up your alley.

As you can probably guess from the title, Date Night Bowling mixes a nostalgia-laden bowling sim with a dating game, putting not only your throwing skills to the test but your flirting skills too. So pick a lane, pick a partner, and prepare your best pickup line, because nobody wants to make it to 300 alone. Play Now

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – Switch

Clubhouse Games promises classics and delivers, with a bowling sim fit for any party night. While there’s not quite the level of customization options as found in some other titles from this list, you’ll be hard-pushed to find a bowling game with tighter controls, allowing for some real skill when aiming for a strike or a spare.

It’s also the only game on this list with another 50 minigames included, so you can’t say much about that kind of value.

