With our picks for the best boxing games on Switch and mobile, you’ll always land a hit. We’ve got big hitters – no pun intended – all of which are available now for you to play right now. Whether you’re looking for a realistic sim of throwing right hooks in the ring, or you’re after something that might make you a little fitter in your real life, we’ve got the best of the bunch ready for you to peruse.

Anyway, let’s swing into our choices for the best boxing games on Switch and mobile.

Arms – Switch

Ok, so I’m making a bit of a leap here, or more appropriately a reach, but I’m prepared to argue that Arms is a boxing game.

For starters, it’s all about punching the face off your opponent, which is boxing 101, but also the way the rounds work in matches makes it even more similar to the fighting sport, so I’m going to say it counts.

Real Boxing: KO Fight Club – mobile

With character tributes to boxing greats (I’m looking at you Mighty Mike), an engaging arcade mode, and punching and blocking mechanics that put you in control of the action, Real Boxing: KO Fight Club is as good as Queensberry gets on mobile.

Not only that, but the multiplayer events in this game occasionally have real prizes, making you an actual prizefighter.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise – Switch

The only game on this list to make use of the Switch’s motion controls, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is a great way to play and work out at the same time.

With a bunch of fun minigames that teach you the tricks of the trade when it comes to the 12-round sport, and the possibility of getting healthier from playing them, I shouldn’t really have to be convincing you on this one, it’s a win-win. Play NoW

Punch Club – Switch

Bringing things back down to buttons, Punch Club is another boxing game with a twist, swapping out the action mechanics for surprisingly deep RPG elements.

It’s also one of the wackier titles on this list, going for an old-school aesthetic that puts you up against all manner of boxing baddies, including an alligator for some reason, but the balancing is such that you just never want to put it down.

Boxing Star – mobile

Arcade-style Queensberry Rules fighting has never been as much fun as it is in Boxing Star. With a zany story mode that introduces you to some out-of-this-world and under-the-surface fighting stars, player customisation that is more refined than anywhere else on this list despite being a free-to-play, and mechanics that feel like you have a level of control in the bout, it’s a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to mobile boxing titles.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Switch

The most famous boxer of all time, Rocky Balboa, makes a pivotal Switch appearance in this title alongside his famous fighting opponents Ivan Drago, Clubber Lang, Apollo Creed, and many more.

Because of these recognisable faces and Big Rumble Boxing’s accessible and easy-to-learn control scheme, this game is the perfect fight night party game, sure to warm everyone up before the main event.

