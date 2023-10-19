Bathtub Warfare codes October 2023

Grab these fresh Bathtub Warfare codes for extra cash and boosts in the Roblox game and buy yourself something nice - maybe a new bathtub.

The cameramen are taking over, so get in your bathtub and take to the streets. These Bathtub Warfare codes grant you boosts and bonuses in the Roblox game while you battle it out with other players to gain strength and be the last cameramorph standing.

Bathtub Warfare codes

Here are all the new Bathtub Warfare codes:

  • 1 million cash – free rewards (new!)

How to redeem Bathtub Warfare codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Bathtub Warfare codes?

Redeeming these codes in the Roblox game couldn’t be simpler, just follow these steps:

  • Open up Bathtub Warfare in Roblox
  • As soon as you log in, you’re in the menu – click the codes option
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit sumbit

There you go, free stuff in Bathtub Warfare.

What are Bathtub Warfare codes?

The first code from developer LepantoIsAboveEvthg is here, and that bodes well for more in the future to celebrate players, likes, or real-world holidays. Any new codes may give you free boosts like double money, or speed potions, or even a fat stack of cash to spend on what you like.

