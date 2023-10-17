Toilet Tower Defense codes October 2023

Going potty trying to get money in Roblox? Then use these Toilet Tower Defense codes for free XP, boosts, and cash in the game. Summon new units to improve your squad and build the best defenses you possibly can… while flying around in a toilet. What’s not to love? Toilet Tower Defense takes inspiration from the Skibidi toilet series.

Toilet Tower Defense codes

There are currently no working Toilet Tower Defense codes.

Expired codes:

SpeakerUpgrade

Parasites

PlzMythic

NewGifts

CameraHeli

AutoSkip

SummonFix

CoolScientist

YayMech

tysmforplaying

How do I redeem Toilet Tower Defense codes?

Currently, there’s no official way of redeeming codes in Toilet Tower Defense. We found out that you can use at least one code in the chat box, but other players seemed to be having issues with it.

Head into Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox

Open the chat box and type ‘/redeem’ followed by a space and then the code you wish to use

Hit enter

Hopefully, rewards pop up on the screen for you – if not, the code is no longer working.

What are Toilet Tower Defense codes?

Toilet Tower Defense codes come from Telanthric Development, likely via their Discord as they don’t currently have any social media accounts. The codes give in-game buffs like luck boosts, or cash so you can purchase new units.

