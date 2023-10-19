Best Black Friday headphones and earbud deals 2023

If you’re keen to make sure that the best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals don’t pass you by this year, then make sure you bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it with all the best deals as soon as they become available.

Black Friday is the ultimate dream for bargain hunters, especially if you’re after a new set of headphones or earbuds. Whether you want to drown out the chaos of the world with some peaceful music or immerse yourself more deeply in the best mobile games, headphones or earbuds are a good investment. Fortunately, with so many big brands getting involved with Black Friday, including Beats, Bose, and Razer, there’s a good chance that you’ll find one to your liking. You might even find some of the best Nintendo Switch headsets in the mix.

As much as good headphones are often on the pricier side when you consider that you’ll probably use them every single day, you’ll soon get your money’s worth. Plus, of course, if you shop strategically and buy a good pair during Black Friday sales then the prices might not be so much of a hindrance after all.

Early Black Friday headphone and earbud deals

Though we’re a little too early for even the early Black Friday deals to be live just yet, we’ve found a few decent headphone deals for you to check out below:

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year Black Friday falls on November 24, followed closely by Cyber Monday on November 27. However, we recommend you keep an eye out for deals throughout the whole month, as good prices crop up frequently during the Black Friday season.

How do I get the best Black Friday deals?

Black Friday deals can be difficult to keep on top of, especially because pretty much every single retailer runs them. While you could spend your time trying to keep on top of them, you could also leave it to us – we’ll bring all the best headphone deals together on this page. Keep it bookmarked, and just come back nearer the time.

Which are the best headphones and earbuds?

When Black Friday comes along, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying something worthwhile at a discount, rather than something that’s not even worth a reduced price. Look out for the following products – we reckon they are the best of the best:

Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed

If you’re a gamer the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds just might slot perfectly into your life. They have fantastic sound quality and the low-latency mode is impressive. We recommend you check out our Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed review for more of our thoughts.

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 3

The Apple AirPods Pro Gen 3 feature on our list of the best earbuds for iPhone, so are a natural pick for all of you who have just picked up the new device (you should check out our iPhone 15 Pro Max review if you’re on the fence about it).

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

This is the option for all of you Samsung lovers out there. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro have a clear and concise profile with great noise separation for music. Go and check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review if you want a phone to go along with them.

