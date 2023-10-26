Blox Fruits plush range includes a host of new f-luffy friends

If you’re a fan of Roblox’s most popular seafaring experience, you’re going to want to check out the new range of Blox Fruits plush toys. Not only do you get a fancy new fluffy friend with this new first series of toys, but each box contains exclusive Blox Fruits plush codes that you can use to pick up some in-game rewards.

While we’ve seen plenty of unofficial Blox Fruits plush toys on sites like Etsy, this series one release with Roblox developer Gamer Robot’s endorsement is the first from the creators, teaming up with merchandiser PhatMojo to hit store shelves. The series one release includes eight recognizable fruits from our Blox Fruits tier list, including the Falcon Fruit, Light Fruit, Ice Fruit, and more. If you’re lucky, you might even unbox the mythical Shadow Fruit, the rarest of the bunch so far.

In terms of the Blox Fruits plush codes that arrive with the toys, they all include a physical DLC code, while one in four contains a permanent DLC code. Just keep in mind that you can only use these codes once, so if you get lucky and find one of the rarer fruits, be sure to redeem your code before uploading any pictures of your new plushie friend to social media. You don’t want someone else reaping your rewards before you get the opportunity.

The arrival of Blox Fruits plush toys isn’t the first time we’ve seen some smart merchandising from Roblox games, with FNAF-inspired horror title Rainbow Friends releasing a whole bunch of fluffy nightmares in the last year or so. Still, with the ridiculous popularity of Blox Fruit, we’re anticipating this first series of plushies selling out pretty quickly, so be sure to act fast if you want to get your hands on some yourself.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Blox Fruits plush series one release from developer Gamer Robot and merch designers PhatMojo. For more from this One Piece-inspired Roblox experience, check out our Blox Fruits codes guide or browse through our list of other Roblox game codes, including Haze Piece codes, Blade Ball codes, and more.