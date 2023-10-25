All Blox Fruit races and how to change

Blox Fruits races are a super important mechanic in the game, impacting what strengths and weaknesses your character has, and providing special, race-specific abilities and boosts. In this race guide, we take you on a tour of all six races, how to change your character’s race, how to unlock unique races like Cyborg and Ghoul and more.

If you’re a big Blox Fruits fan and want to get ahead of your fruit-fightin’ friends, head over to our Blox Fruits codes and snap up some goodies. And, for more where that came from, we’ve got plenty of Roblox game codes, including Bee Swarm Simulator codes, Blade Ball codes, Haze Piece codes, and more.

So let’s take a look at everything you need to know about all Blox Fruits races, how to unlock the Blox Fruits Cyborg and Ghoul races, and more.

What are Blox Fruits races?

Blox Fruits races are a core mechanic game that decides which buffs and skills your character has. When you join for the first time, the game assigns you one of the four base classes of either Human, Shark, Angel, or Rabbit. You can change your race later to switch up your buffs and variations, with some suiting certain playstyles more than others. For example, if you want a mobile character that can zip around the map quickly, then Rabbit is a great choice. Whereas, if you’re looking for something a bit more tanky, Shark or Cyborg are the classes for you.

How do I change my Blox Fruits race?

You can change your race in a few different ways.

Buy a race change for 90 Robux in the products shop

Give 3k fragments to Tort, who rerolls your race. The outcome is random, but you’re guaranteed to get a race different from your current one

Redeem free race rerolls from our Blox Fruits codes when they crop up

During events, you can often use event currency to purchase race rerolls from special NPCs.

Please note that you can’t obtain the Cyborg or Ghoul races through the above methods – instead, you need to unlock them by following the special steps we’ve listed later in this guide. However, if you’ve already unlocked the Cyborg or Ghoul races, you can switch to them again by talking to their respective NPCs.

All Blox Fruits races

Here’s a list of all the Blox Fruits races.

Blox Fruits Human

Human is a Blox Fruits race that specializes in damage. As the most common race for new users, Human doesn’t grant any buffs in its base form. However, it does gain unique buffs when you evolve it, and as a Human, you can unlock a unique ability called Last Resort, which boosts your damage more the less health you have.

Humans dish out a great deal of damage when they use Last Resort, though this ability makes them particularly vulnerable as they allow their HP to drop in exchange for more damage.

Blox Fruits Rabbit

Rabbit is a popular Blox Fruits race that specializes in speed. It enhances your speed and dash boost and allows you to unlock an ability called Agility which boosts your speed even further. The Rabbit race excels at PvP, as it allows you to escape combos, and chase down your enemies with ease. However, it only really provides speed buffs, meaning its damage output isn’t as strong as other classes.

Blox Fruits Angel

Angel is a Blox Fruits race that specializes in air-camping and healing. Its health and energy regeneration are brilliant for survivability in PVP and boss fights, especially at V3, and its air camping potential makes it great against spammable fruits like Dough and Dragon. On the other hand, jumping doesn’t really help with dodging, making its mobility less useful than Rabbit’s in most situations.

Blox Fruits Shark

Shark is a Blox Fruits race that specializes in swimming and defense. At V2 or higher, Sharks have water immunity, and at V1, their water resistance is still pretty substantial. Their V3 ability is great for enduring attacks and combos from enemies, and their general damage reduction makes for a very tanky character.

Blox Fruits Cyborg

Cyborg is a Blox Fruits race that specializes in energy regeneration and instinct breaking. As a Cyborg, your character can unlock an ability called Energy Core which reduces damage, strips away instinct, and causes damage to anyone caught in its field. Cyborgs also have great defense, especially with that valuable Energy Core ability.

They’re great against teamers, are good at canceling out enemy combos, and have next to no energy problems once they obtain their passive V2 ability. However, they have no movement buffs, which makes them feel pretty slow without speed boosting accessories. They’re also pretty tricky (and pricey) to unlock.

Blox Fruits Ghoul

Ghoul is a Blox Fruits race that specializes in life leaching. It also has skills in a variety of other fields, but doesn’t excel at any of them as much as other races do – making it an all-rounder ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ style race. With its mixture of different skills, it has decent defense, extra damage, and boosted speed at night. This makes it a great choice if you can’t decide what race you want to use.

Unfortunately, its speed buff is disabled in the daytime, and its life leech only affects fighting styles, not swords or fruits. It’s also another race that’s pretty tricky and time-consuming for you to get, though not as bad as Cyborg.

How do I unlock the Blox Fruits Cyborg race?

In order to unlock the Blox Fruits Cyborg race, you need to complete the Cyborg puzzle by following these steps.

First, you need to obtain a Fist of Darkness, either by defeating a sea beast or by finding one in a chest

Click the button to start an order raid, and insert the Fist of Darkness into the machine

Purchase a Microchip from the Arithmetic NPC to begin an order raid

Keep completing normal order raids until you obtain a Core Brain (2.5% chance droprate). Keep in mind you can only get a Core Brain drop if you’ve put in a Fist of Darkness first

Click on the button to start an order raid with the Core Brain in your inventory

When the secret staircase opens, head through and purchase the Cyborg race for 2.5k fragments from the secret NPC

After this, the secret staircase sticks around as a permanent feature. So, if you ever change your race and want to switch back to Cyborg, you can do so for another 2.5k fragments without having to do the puzzle again.

How do I unlock the Blox Fruits Ghoul race?

To unlock the Ghoul race, you need to meet the following requirements.

Be level 1,000 or higher

Have 100 ectoplasm, a material dropped randomly by the Cursed Captain and NPCs at the Cursed Ship

Have a Hellfire Torch. The Cursed Captain has a 1-2% chance to drop this item when you defeat him

After that, you can talk to Experimic on the cursed ship and give him the 100 ectoplasm and the Hellfire Torch in exchange for the Ghoul class. If you ever change your race and want to switch back to Ghoul, simply go back and talk to Expermic again, and he’ll change you back for free.

That’s all we’ve got in our Blox Fruits race guide for now. Which one is your favorite? We’d love to hear your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter. Or, if you’re on the hunt for a fresh experience to explore, check out our list of the best Roblox games.