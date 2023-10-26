How to get a Bluesky invite

If you need a Bluesky invite, we’re here to help. The up-and-coming social networking site is billing itself as something of a Twitter alternative, which is good, as the bird app is currently undergoing something of a…difficult period. So, if you’re looking to jump ship and hang out amongst the clouds (your friends) in the lovely Bluesky, then we’re telling you everything you need to know.

Let’s get into our Bluesky invite guide.

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a social networking site very similar in appearance and function to Twitter. Creator Jay Graber released the app in 2021, and bills the app as an alternative to Twitter. Meanwhile, previous Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sits on Bluesky’s board of directors.

How do I get a Bluesky invite?

Currently, there are two ways to get a Bluesky invite. You can either join the waiting list, though users can expect to wait a few weeks for an official invite. Otherwise, users already on the app get one invite code a week to allow friends to join. If you know someone already on Bluesky, if they can offer you a code, then you can join today.

Bluesky mailing list

Head on over to Bluesky

Click on join the waitlist

Input your email

Click join waitlist

Now just wait patiently for your code, though this can take weeks.

Bluesky invite codes

Head on over to Bluesky

Click on create an account

Choose your hosting provider (we recommend just using Bluesky)

Input your invite code

Click on next

Input your email and choose a password

Choose your handle

You’re in! Enjoy your time on Bluesky

That's all we have for our Bluesky invite guide for today. Good luck getting in, and do let us know if you have a spare code.