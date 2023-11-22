How to cancel Tinder Gold

If you need to know how to cancel Tinder Gold, we’re here to break it all down in this guide, whether you’re done swiping or just need to save a some cash.

How to cancel Tinder Gold: a hand is shown holding a phone, with the Tinder Gold icon visible on the screen
Whether you’ve found a match or you need a break, we’re here to show you how to cancel Tinder Gold on iOS, Android, or PC in a few simple steps. With any luck, you’re done swiping for good.

Alright, let’s dive into our how to cancel Tinder Gold guide.

How do I cancel Tinder Gold on iOS?

It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:

  • On your iPhone, open up settings
  • Next to your profile, tap subscriptions
  • Select the Tinder Gold subscription
  • Click on cancel subscription
How do I cancel Tinder Gold on Android?

It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:

  • Open up Google Play
  • Tap your profile icon in the top right corner
  • Click on payments and subscriptions
  • Click on subscriptions
  • Select the Tinder Gold subscription
  • Click on cancel subscription

How do I cancel Tinder Gold over web browser?

It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:

  • Head to tinder.com
  • Sign in to your account
  • Click on manage payment account
  • Click on Tinder Gold
  • Click on cancel subscription

Alright, that’s all for our how to cancel Tinder Gold guide folks, we hope you find it helpful. For even more great tech content, check out our guides covering how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone and how to cancel Paramount Plus.

