Whether you’ve found a match or you need a break, we’re here to show you how to cancel Tinder Gold on iOS, Android, or PC in a few simple steps. With any luck, you’re done swiping for good.
Alright, let’s dive into our how to cancel Tinder Gold guide.
How do I cancel Tinder Gold on iOS?
It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:
- On your iPhone, open up settings
- Next to your profile, tap subscriptions
- Select the Tinder Gold subscription
- Click on cancel subscription
How do I cancel Tinder Gold on Android?
- Open up Google Play
- Tap your profile icon in the top right corner
- Click on payments and subscriptions
- Click on subscriptions
- Select the Tinder Gold subscription
- Click on cancel subscription
How do I cancel Tinder Gold over web browser?
- Head to tinder.com
- Sign in to your account
- Click on manage payment account
- Click on Tinder Gold
- Click on cancel subscription
Alright, that's all for our how to cancel Tinder Gold guide folks, we hope you find it helpful.