Whether you’ve found a match or you need a break, we’re here to show you how to cancel Tinder Gold on iOS, Android, or PC in a few simple steps. With any luck, you’re done swiping for good.

How do I cancel Tinder Gold on iOS?

It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:

On your iPhone, open up settings

Next to your profile, tap subscriptions

Select the Tinder Gold subscription

Click on cancel subscription

How do I cancel Tinder Gold on Android?

It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:

Open up Google Play

Tap your profile icon in the top right corner

Click on payments and subscriptions

Click on subscriptions

Select the Tinder Gold subscription

Click on cancel subscription

How do I cancel Tinder Gold over web browser?

It’s very simple to cancel Tinder Gold, just follow these instructions:

Head to tinder.com

Sign in to your account

Click on manage payment account

Click on Tinder Gold

Click on cancel subscription

Alright, that's all for our how to cancel Tinder Gold guide folks, we hope you find it helpful.