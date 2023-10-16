If you need to know how to turn off Siri, we’re here to help. At this point, Siri has been around for years as a feature for iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads. However, Siri has a tendency to pop up and speak when it’s not spoken to. Sometimes, it can be amusing, but more often than not, you just want it to stop talking. So, we’re here to explain how to turn off Siri, just in case you don’t care much for what it has to say.

If you need to give your iOS device a virtual cleansing, our how to delete apps on iPhone, how to delete contacts on iPhone, and how to delete albums on iPhone content can help you out. Should you be an Android user, or more specifically, a Samsung owner, you might want to know how to turn off Bixby.

Anywho, on to instructions on how to turn off Siri.

How do I turn off Siri?

If you don’t want the virtual assistant to be active, you need to:

Go to settings

Tap Siri and search

Turn off listen for “hey Siri”

Turn off press the side button for Siri

Turn off allow Siri when locked

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to turn off Siri. If you want to fill the newfound silence with tunes, our YouTube Music download and Spotify download guides can help you out.