How to turn off siri: An iphone appears against a yellow background, with the Siri icon visible on the screen
If you need to know how to turn off Siri, we’re here to help. At this point, Siri has been around for years as a feature for iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads. However, Siri has a tendency to pop up and speak when it’s not spoken to. Sometimes, it can be amusing, but more often than not, you just want it to stop talking. So, we’re here to explain how to turn off Siri, just in case you don’t care much for what it has to say.

Anywho, on to instructions on how to turn off Siri.

How do I turn off Siri?

If you don’t want the virtual assistant to be active, you need to:

  • Go to settings
  • Tap Siri and search
  • Turn off listen for “hey Siri”
  • Turn off press the side button for Siri
  • Turn off allow Siri when locked

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to turn off Siri. If you want to fill the newfound silence with tunes, our YouTube Music download and Spotify download guides can help you out.

