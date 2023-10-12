We’ve rigorously checked all the new Brixity codes that can line your pockets with coupons, cash, and plenty of gems. Brixity employs a gacha system, where you use coupons to get new pipos in your city. These citizens come in different rarities and types – like scientists, musicians, and more – to fulfill various roles and give you lots of perks.

Brixity codes

Here are all the new Brixity codes:

DOWNTOWNERSTYLE

BUILDYOURWORLD – 500 crystals

– 500 crystals WOOWAKGOODBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals AZIBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals HWIYONGBRIXITY- five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

five city tour coupons and 100 crystals SLEEPGROUNDBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals GGUMONGBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals COUNTERBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals PARKMOBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals YOUSUNGBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

– five city tour coupons and 100 crystals YENRYONGBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals

Expired codes:

LETSGOBRIX

BRIXEARLYCHALLENGERS

ALROISMYHERO

ENTERTHECOSMO

BRIXBYBRIXBYBRIX

TODAYSGIFTFROMDEVSAM

SPECIALBRIXAWESOME

BRIXITYINFINITYPLUS

WISHUPONABRIXWEE

DOCTORJWITHLOVE

EARTH2523WUTNOW

GINGERBRIXPARTY

How do I redeem Brixity codes?

Here’s how you can redeem all these helpful codes. You need to play a little of the game first in order to get through the tutorial and unlock the settings menu.

Open up Brixity, and hit the menu in the top right with three lines

Click the settings option and log into an account

Click the ‘enter coupon’ option

This opens a separate web page, where you need to log in with your account’s email address

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem

Restart the game, and your rewards will be in your inbox.

If you play other Devsisters games, you can use the same account. You can also use the same webpage on your PC to redeem codes.

What are Brixity codes?

These codes come from the studio – Devsisters – and grant plenty of in-game rewards for free. This includes coupons for new pipos, plenty of coins to spend on building new facilities, and crystals for spending on coupons and other premium items.

