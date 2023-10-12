October 12, 2023: We checked for new Brixity codes.
We’ve rigorously checked all the new Brixity codes that can line your pockets with coupons, cash, and plenty of gems. Brixity employs a gacha system, where you use coupons to get new pipos in your city. These citizens come in different rarities and types – like scientists, musicians, and more – to fulfill various roles and give you lots of perks.
Brixity codes
Here are all the new Brixity codes:
- DOWNTOWNERSTYLE
- BUILDYOURWORLD – 500 crystals
- WOOWAKGOODBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- AZIBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- HWIYONGBRIXITY- five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- SLEEPGROUNDBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- GGUMONGBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- COUNTERBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- PARKMOBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- YOUSUNGBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
- YENRYONGBRIXITY – five city tour coupons and 100 crystals
Expired codes:
LETSGOBRIX
BRIXEARLYCHALLENGERS
ALROISMYHERO
ENTERTHECOSMO
BRIXBYBRIXBYBRIX
TODAYSGIFTFROMDEVSAM
SPECIALBRIXAWESOME
BRIXITYINFINITYPLUS
WISHUPONABRIXWEE
DOCTORJWITHLOVE
EARTH2523WUTNOW
GINGERBRIXPARTY
How do I redeem Brixity codes?
Here’s how you can redeem all these helpful codes. You need to play a little of the game first in order to get through the tutorial and unlock the settings menu.
- Open up Brixity, and hit the menu in the top right with three lines
- Click the settings option and log into an account
- Click the ‘enter coupon’ option
- This opens a separate web page, where you need to log in with your account’s email address
- Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem
- Restart the game, and your rewards will be in your inbox.
If you play other Devsisters games, you can use the same account. You can also use the same webpage on your PC to redeem codes.
What are Brixity codes?
These codes come from the studio – Devsisters – and grant plenty of in-game rewards for free. This includes coupons for new pipos, plenty of coins to spend on building new facilities, and crystals for spending on coupons and other premium items.
Are you looking for more in-game goodies? Then here are our Watcher of Realms codes, Motorcycle Race codes, and Anime Fighting Simulator X codes. There’s also today’s Coin Master free spins for some extra cash, too.