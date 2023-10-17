Pokémon Unite codes October 2023

Perhaps some new Holowear caught your eye, or a license - these Pokémon Unite codes can gift some extra coins and other extravagant extras to your trainers.

Pokémon Unite codes: Zacian the legendary pokemon in a woodland area
Pokémon Unite

Join the frey in this fast-paced five-a-side team game and grab some extra goodies with our Pokémon Unite codes list! Teams fight to win points and score goals across the map using iconic Pokémon like Greninja, Blissey, and Snorlax while kitting them out with cool clothing and fun boosts to change up their play. Codes for Pokémon Unite add more coins to your wallet, so you can continue to look cool on the field.

New Pokémon Unite codes

Here are all the active Pokémon Unite codes:

  • UNITE2ND815 – one-day Cinderace trial, three-day Tuxedo Style holowear trial

Expired codes:

  • 2NDANNIVERSARY
  • 3A8YJ500XR
  • THANKYOUFOR100MM
  • UNITE1STKR
  • EEVEE0700
  • PDAY23EU
  • POKEMONDAY23
  • POKEMONDAY
  • February2023
  • UNITE1IN
  • January2023
  • UNITE2022
  • UNITE1ST
  • WORLDS2022

Where to redeem Pokémon Unite codes in the game's menu

How do I use Pokémon Unite codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Pokémon Unite code.

  • Launch Pokémon Unite
  • Open the events menu on the right-hand side of the screen – it looks like a calendar icon
  • Hit the Daily Events tab
  • Head down to Gift Exchange on the menu
  • Here you can enter the codes by hitting the Exchange button
  • Paste or type the codes one at a time
  • There you are – free Pokémon Unite stuff!

What are Pokémon Unite codes for?

Pokémon Unite codes are really handy things that give out a range of different items each time they pop up. Some codes give Aeos coins to spend in the store, others give license trials for new Pokémon, and occasionally codes can even give boost emblem items to equip your team with.

