Watcher of Realms codes October 2023

Set out on a new mystical adventure in this new RPG, and don’t forget these Watcher of Realms codes to get you started with extra cash, XP boosts, and more. Roll for new characters, place them strategically and level them up as part of your squad to complete tower-defense levels against skeletons and other spooky creatures.

If you’re in the market for more mobile games, we can recommend the following – try these Genshin Impact codes, Whiteout Survival codes, Survivor io codes, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes pages to get plenty of prizes.

New Watcher of Realms codes

Here are all the active Watcher of Realms codes:

WORDLFiesta – free rewards

– free rewards sailthe7seas – free rewards

– free rewards WORAppex – free rewards

– free rewards Wor601 – three rare summon crystals, 100 diamonds, and 50k gold (new!)

– three rare summon crystals, 100 diamonds, and 50k gold (new!) Wor888 – 30 diamonds, rare summon crystal, 2k XP potion, and 2k gold

– 30 diamonds, rare summon crystal, 2k XP potion, and 2k gold Wor777 – rare summon crystal, 20 rare skill dust, 2k XP potion, and 2k gold

– rare summon crystal, 20 rare skill dust, 2k XP potion, and 2k gold Worlaunch713 – rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5k XP potion

– rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5k XP potion Wor123 – rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5k XP potion

– rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5k XP potion welcomewor – free rewards

Expired codes:

WORFBFANS20K

WORDCFANS10K

WORYTBFANS5K

How do I redeem Watcher of Realms codes?

Redeeming codes in Watcher of Realms is really easy, once you’re past a few tutorial stages.

Open Watcher of Realms on your device

Click your avatar in the top left

Head to the Settings tab

Click ‘Redeem Code’ with a key shape icon at the bottom

Type or paste in one code at a time

Hit redeem

There you go – free gems, XP, and much more.

What are Watcher of Realms codes?

Developer Moonton creates and releases these codes to celebrate milestones like the game’s release or player count, and gives plenty of rewards to players who redeem them. These rewards include cash, summoning items, and potions to boost your characters.

For mobile gaming goodies, check out the latest Madtale codes and our Madtale tier list to go with it. There are also some new Honkai Star Rail codes, AFK Arena codes, and Dislyte codes to get you started.