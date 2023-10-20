Watcher of Realms codes October 2023

Take to the battlefield armed with these Watcher of Realms codes to get pulls for characters, XP, and more helpful in-game items.

October 20, 2023: We checked for new Watcher of Realms codes.

Set out on a new mystical adventure in this new RPG, and don’t forget these Watcher of Realms codes to get you started with extra cash, XP boosts, and more. Roll for new characters, place them strategically and level them up as part of your squad to complete tower-defense levels against skeletons and other spooky creatures.

New Watcher of Realms codes

Here are all the active Watcher of Realms codes:

  • WORDLFiesta – free rewards
  • sailthe7seas – free rewards
  • WORAppex – free rewards
  • Wor601 – three rare summon crystals, 100 diamonds, and 50k gold (new!)
  • Wor888 – 30 diamonds, rare summon crystal, 2k XP potion, and 2k gold
  • Wor777 – rare summon crystal, 20 rare skill dust, 2k XP potion, and 2k gold
  • Worlaunch713 – rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5k XP potion
  • Wor123 – rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5k XP potion
  • welcomewor – free rewards

Expired codes:

  • WORFBFANS20K
  • WORDCFANS10K
  • WORYTBFANS5K

How to redeem Watcher of Realms codes in the game's menu

How do I redeem Watcher of Realms codes?

Redeeming codes in Watcher of Realms is really easy, once you’re past a few tutorial stages.

  • Open Watcher of Realms on your device
  • Click your avatar in the top left
  • Head to the Settings tab
  • Click ‘Redeem Code’ with a key shape icon at the bottom
  • Type or paste in one code at a time
  • Hit redeem

There you go – free gems, XP, and much more.

What are Watcher of Realms codes?

Developer Moonton creates and releases these codes to celebrate milestones like the game’s release or player count, and gives plenty of rewards to players who redeem them. These rewards include cash, summoning items, and potions to boost your characters.

