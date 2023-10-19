The best train games in 2023

Are you loco for locomotives? Who doesn’t love letting off some steam on a steam engine, gently riding down the rails, or conducting a bunch of carriages? So, join us as we track down the very best train games for Switch and mobile, including some rail-y amazing titles which are a freight way for train lovers to relax.

All aboard, folks, as we rumble down the rails into our guide on the best train games for Switch and mobile.

Conduct Together!/Conduct This! – Nintendo Switch and mobile

An explosive action game, Conduct Together! (known as Conduct This! on mobile) is a thrilling railway adventure all about managing your locomotives strategically. Expand your railway empire, but avoid any accidents, as explosions are imminent when trains collide. The Nintendo Switch version also has a great multiplayer mode, so you can share a Joy-Con and the fun with your friends.

Railbound – Nintendo Switch and mobile

A cozy puzzle game all about two dogs that work on the railroads, Railbound is all about connecting tracks to solve each level. With chill music and lots of wholesome vibes, this entry is a great way to relax, and with over 150 levels, you can play this entry for days! With a good mixture of simple puzzles and more brain-bending challenges, Railbound is also a great game for kids to get to grips with some simple logic puzzles.

LocoMotion – Nintendo Switch

If you love Captain Toad’s Treasure Tracker but wish it had more trains, boy, do I have good news for you. LocoMotion is a 3D puzzle game where you move the camera around diorama-style levels, moving the track and obstacles to get your train to its destination. With a really satisfying gameplay loop, gorgeous visuals, and a steady increase in obstacles and challenge, this is a delight for puzzle fans and train-lovers alike.

Loco Motive – Nintendo Switch

An upcoming entry that we can’t wait to learn more about, Loco Motive is a murder mystery set on a train with a comedic twist. Chucklefish, responsible for the Switch port of Stardew Valley and the upcoming Witchbrook is the publisher of this entry, so we have high hopes for this game on the prestige of the publisher alone. It helps that this looks like a hilarious game, and we’ve always wanted to live out our Murder on the Orient Express dreams.

Metro Simulator – Nintendo Switch

For a more authentic train driving experience, Metro Simulator is a realistic interpretation that puts you firmly in the conductor’s hat. Manage a railway station, drive the trains, and make sure all your passengers arrive safely. If you’ve always fancied a go at driving a train, this is probably the quickest and cheapest way to try it out.

Mini Metro – Nintendo Switch and mobile

Alright, yes, this is another cozy rail-based puzzle game, but there is a reason it’s here. Mini Metro is a minimalist title that tasks you with designing a subway system, with the aim of including multiple stops as efficiently as possible. Whether playing on Switch or mobile, this entry is a great way to relax. Plus, the gorgeous sparse visual design is really striking and only helps to further the focus on the puzzles themselves.

Well, we've reached the end of the line, as that's it for our guides to train games folks.