Cabin Crew Simulator codes October 2023

Of course, as a cabin crew member, you need to look after all the excited holiday goers, be it dishing out refreshing drinks, chucking some nuts at them, or handing out meals – don’t overthink your job. Keep it plane and simple. Don’t mess up, less you get some unhappy customers exclaiming ‘oh, for flying out loud’. Fortunately, our handy Cabin Crew Simulator codes guide can make your life in the sky that little bit easier as it’s full of valuable in-game goodies.

Cabin Crew Simulator codes

Active codes:

service – 1.4k skybux (new!)

– 1.4k skybux (new!) airstars – 1.2k skybux (new!)

– 1.2k skybux (new!) boba – 1.5k skybux

– 1.5k skybux galley – 1.2k skybux

– 1.2k skybux badge – 1.4k skybux

– 1.4k skybux jetway – 1.2k skybux

– 1.2k skybux landing – 1k skybux

– 1k skybux pilot – 1k skybux

– 1k skybux snow – 1.6k skybux

Expired codes:

captain

Airliner

Cruising

Triplee7

Flying

Mission

Wheelsup

Takeoff

What are Cabin Crew Simulator codes?

Cabin Crew Simulator codes provide you with valuable in-game items courtesy of the developer, Cruising Studios, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit, so you’d best bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

How do I redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes?

Redeeming Cabin Crew Simulator codes is easy. Just follow these steps:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Cabin Crew Simulator

Tap the present button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Tap the claim button

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Cabin Crew Simulator codes.