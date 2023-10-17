Cabin Crew Simulator codes October 2023

We’re leaving on a jet plane and don’t know when we’ll be back again, but our Cabin Crew Simulator codes guide makes for some great inflight entertainment.

Cabin Crew Simulator codes - a cabin crew member stood in the middle of an aisle with passengers in seats on either side of him
October 17, 2023: We added new Cabin Crew Simulator codes

Of course, as a cabin crew member, you need to look after all the excited holiday goers, be it dishing out refreshing drinks, chucking some nuts at them, or handing out meals – don’t overthink your job. Keep it plane and simple. Don’t mess up, less you get some unhappy customers exclaiming ‘oh, for flying out loud’. Fortunately, our handy Cabin Crew Simulator codes guide can make your life in the sky that little bit easier as it’s full of valuable in-game goodies.

Cabin Crew Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • service – 1.4k skybux (new!)
  • airstars – 1.2k skybux (new!)
  • boba – 1.5k skybux
  • galley – 1.2k skybux
  • badge – 1.4k skybux
  • jetway – 1.2k skybux
  • landing – 1k skybux
  • pilot – 1k skybux
  • snow – 1.6k skybux

Expired codes:

  • captain
  • Airliner
  • Cruising
  • Triplee7
  • Flying
  • Mission
  • Wheelsup
  • Takeoff

Cabin Crew Simulator codes - a plane in the ocean with Roblox avatars on life boats

What are Cabin Crew Simulator codes?

Cabin Crew Simulator codes provide you with valuable in-game items courtesy of the developer, Cruising Studios, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit, so you’d best bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

How do I redeem Cabin Crew Simulator codes?

Redeeming Cabin Crew Simulator codes is easy. Just follow these steps:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Cabin Crew Simulator
  • Tap the present button on the left side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Tap the claim button
  • Enjoy your freebie!

