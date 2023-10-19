Control Army 2 codes October 2023

If you need Control Army 2 codes, we’re here to support you like a tiny army of additional units. If you’ve seen the film Small Soldiers, imagine we’re the little gremlin guys from that, and we’re so ready to grab arms and follow you into the pits of Roblox war. So, grab some snacks, do some stretches, and get ready for battle with our full code guide.

Just like a good army, we’ve got plenty of forces ready for action, so check out our amazing navy battalion (guides) or our air force (reviews) all across the site. If you’re an avid Roblox player, be sure to check out our guides covering Blade Ball codes, Yeet a Friend codes, Anime Champions Simulator codes, Bathtub Tower Defense codes. If that’s not enough for you, there’s no need to call for backup, just check our massive Roblox game codes guide first.

Control Army 2 codes

Active codes:

graveyard – 100 gems, one magic crystal, and one Halloween magic crystal (new!)

– 100 gems, one magic crystal, and one Halloween magic crystal (new!) HelloHalloween – 100 gems, one magic crystal, one Halloween magic crystal, and five spooky tree branches (new!)

– 100 gems, one magic crystal, one Halloween magic crystal, and five spooky tree branches (new!) MountSpook – one Halloween magic crystal, five spider webs, five happy pumpkins, and five spooky tree branches (new!)

– one Halloween magic crystal, five spider webs, five happy pumpkins, and five spooky tree branches (new!) Zekechase1B – one epic magic crystal, one magic crystal, and 1000 gold

– one epic magic crystal, one magic crystal, and 1000 gold sewer – five slime, five trash, and one magic crystal

– five slime, five trash, and one magic crystal shutdown – two magic crystal, two times loot luck potion

– two magic crystal, two times loot luck potion update1 – ten gems, one magic crystal, two luck potion

– ten gems, one magic crystal, two luck potion Oasis – 5000 battle pass xp, and one Halloween magic crystal

– 5000 battle pass xp, and one Halloween magic crystal Mushrooms – five red mushrooms, five blue mushrooms, five green mushrooms, and five brown mushrooms

– five red mushrooms, five blue mushrooms, five green mushrooms, and five brown mushrooms BigTree – ten tree branch

– ten tree branch Mountshop – one magic crystal, one two times luck potion

– one magic crystal, one two times luck potion River – ten purple flowers, and ten pink flowers

– ten purple flowers, and ten pink flowers Release – 250 gold

What are Control Army 2 codes?

Control Army 2 codes are sets of numbers and letters that you can input into the game to bag yourself some nifty rewards. The developer Control Army Club releases codes to celebrate updates, events, and holidays. You can either follow the developer on Twitter or join the Discord to look for codes, or save yourself some time and simply bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’re always on the lookout for codes, doing all the hard work for you.

How do I redeem Control Army 2 codes?

It’s pretty easy to redeem Control Army 2 codes, just follow these nice and simple steps:

Fire up Roblox

Open Control Army 2

Press the code button on the top left of the screen

Input an active code (these are case-sensitive)

Hit confirm to redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

So Roblox fans, that’s all the Control Army 2 codes we have for now, but be sure to stand to attention and check back very soon. If you love Roblox games with a bit of action, make sure you dive into our guide on Aniverse Battlegrounds codes next.