Criminality codes October 2023

Looking for some Criminality codes? While it may be a punishing game, there are always freebies to make it a little easier. Whether it’s in the form of experience or anything else, you have to take what you can get on these tough streets. Be sure to bookmark this page as well, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they arrive.
Here are all the new Criminality codes:
- QUICKTIME#1 – 10k cash
- 225KL – 5k cash and two times EXP
- BLESSCRIM – free cash
- 200KL – free cash
- SUMMER2023 – free cash
- BUGS01 – free cash
- 175KL – 10k cash
Expired codes:
- CRIMONTOP
- HALLOWS22
- BACK2SCHOOL
- LASTSLAYER
- CROSSPLATFORM
- SUMMER22
- WINTERNOW
- WINTERSOON
- Thecodeis47k
- INCOGNITO
- NIGHTMARE
- HALLOWS2021
- WHATSTHECODE?
- CRIMV1.3
What are Criminality codes?
Criminality codes are freebies given out by the developer, CRIMCORP, to make this tough Roblox experience just a smidgen easier. CRIMCORP is likely to add them when the game reaches certain milestones, like the number of likes or visits, so be sure to check back here regularly.
How do I redeem Criminality codes?
Redeeming codes is a little different in Criminality, so just follow these steps:
- Boot up Criminality in Roblox
- Find an ATM in-game
- Walk up to it and click on it
- Enter one of our codes in the box
- Enjoy the freebies!
That's all the Criminality codes we have for now.