Criminality codes October 2023

Looking for some Criminality codes? While it may be a punishing game, there are always freebies to make it a little easier. Whether it’s in the form of experience or anything else, you have to take what you can get on these tough streets. Be sure to bookmark this page as well, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they arrive.

Of course, everyone likes a challenge, so check down below to see how we can help you out.

Here are all the new Criminality codes:

QUICKTIME#1 – 10k cash

– 10k cash 225KL – 5k cash and two times EXP

– 5k cash and two times EXP BLESSCRIM – free cash

– free cash 200KL – free cash

– free cash SUMMER2023 – free cash

– free cash BUGS01 – free cash

– free cash 175KL – 10k cash

Expired codes:



CRIMONTOP

HALLOWS22

BACK2SCHOOL

LASTSLAYER

CROSSPLATFORM

SUMMER22

WINTERNOW

WINTERSOON

Thecodeis47k

INCOGNITO

NIGHTMARE

HALLOWS2021

WHATSTHECODE?

CRIMV1.3

What are Criminality codes?

Criminality codes are freebies given out by the developer, CRIMCORP, to make this tough Roblox experience just a smidgen easier. CRIMCORP is likely to add them when the game reaches certain milestones, like the number of likes or visits, so be sure to check back here regularly.

How do I redeem Criminality codes?

Redeeming codes is a little different in Criminality, so just follow these steps:

Boot up Criminality in Roblox

Find an ATM in-game

Walk up to it and click on it

Enter one of our codes in the box

Enjoy the freebies!

That's all the Criminality codes we have for now.