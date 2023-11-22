Cuphead Devil’s personality, boss fight, and more

We have to talk about Cuphead’s Devil and dive into his personality, role in the story, his brutal boss fight, who voices him in the Netflix animated show, and whether or not we can expect to see him in Cuphead 2 – it’s going to be a cold day in hell if he isn’t. Cuphead is one of the most challenging games out there, and we love it for it.

For even more Cuphead goodness, you can check out our Cuphead Show guide to discover when season two is due to release, alongside what characters you can expect to see. Or, if the prospect of the sequel is more appealing to you, our Cuphead 2 release date page is the place to be, where we go into all the available details that are out there about the game.

Anyway, onto Cuphead’s Devil.

Who is Cuphead’s Devil?

The Devil serves as the primary antagonist of the game. His favorite pastime is to collect the souls of innocent people through his shambolic fair and casino, which unfortunately captures the attention of Cuphead and his brother Mugman. For a time, Cuphead is on a winning streak which enrages The Devil, so he takes it upon himself to meet the ever-so-friendly protagonist, distract him, and thus have a claim to his soul.

However, the brothers catch him in a surprisingly good mood, so he offers them a deal, in which they have 24 hours to collect the souls of those who owe a debt to The Devil. Of course, to trust the word of this world’s version of Satan is beyond silly, as Cuphead soon finds out.

Cuphead Devil’s personality

Unsurprisingly, The Devil is a rather sinister character who gets a kick out of the fear he ignites in those unfortunate enough to cross him. Not only that but as a liar and a cheat, he’s a master in the art of trickery and deception, as shown by him praying upon the greed of his victims, as they apparently like to gamble on the Inkwell Isles.

Furthermore, The Devil lacks basic decency, has no sympathy or empathy, and his word is about as solid as a wet paper towel. However, in the Cuphead Show, The Devil is a lot more comical and has a flamboyant side that makes him an absolute treat. Though make no mistake, he’s still the same despicable being that he’s always been. Hey, at least he’s consistent.

Cuphead Devil’s boss fight

As you probably know, The Devil is the final boss in Cuphead after he goes back on his word to spare the protagonist. You’d best prepare yourself, as it’s going to take all of your skill and perhaps a little bit of luck to defeat him in this four-stage fight.

Like with any of the Cuphead bosses, you need to dodge all of the incoming objects and attacks, which just so happens to mostly come from The Devil’s pitchfork in phase one, alongside some crystal balls, fireballs, and a range of transformations that each have their own attack. Then, to top it off, his purple demons pop up towards the end of the phase.

When it comes to phase two, The Devil is now a giant that can summon a fiery axe that spins towards Cuphead. On top of this, there’s also a bat bomb for you to keep an eye out for. But wait, there’s more, as you can expect to see a load of poker chips fly at you too.

If you’re still alive and kicking after all that, it’s time for phase three, in which the number of platforms available to you decreases to three, but The Devil chooses to send more of his minions in to finish the job. Arguably, this phase is pretty easy, so if you’ve made it this far, then chances are you’re about to beat The Devil.

Finally, you reduce The Devil to tears in phase four, and this becomes his primary attack as he tries to hurt you with his tears – quite a sight to behold if we’re honest. Anyway, just keep smacking away as you have been, and Cuphead’s Devil is done for.

Who voices Cuphead’s Devil in the Cuphead Show?

Luke Millington-Drake takes on the role in the Cuphead Show.

Will the Devil be in Cuphead 2?

The chances are that The Devil is going to be in Cuphead 2, but until an official announcement regarding this is made, we can’t say for certain.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Cuphead’s Devil. Now then, if you’re after more challenging titles to play, you can’t go wrong with our games like Dark Souls list.