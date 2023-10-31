Dark Souls Priscilla lore, boss fight, and more

Lordran is full of fascinating people, one of which is Dark Souls’ Priscilla, a dragon crossbreed – the only one in Lordran, and possibly the entire universe in which the game takes place. Unfortunately, for first-time players, there’s a good chance you won’t encounter Dark Souls Priscilla, especially since not only is she in an optional area, but it’s relatively well hidden, and requires an item to gain access. But we’re here to tell you what you need to know about her lore and boss fight.

Who is Dark Souls’ Priscilla?

This is tough to answer, purely because we can’t 100% confirm her parentage, namely her mother. You see, it’s heavily implied that Seath the Scaleless is her father, but we never receive direct information on her mother. If we dive down the rabbit hole of theories, the Princess of Sunlight herself, Gwynevere, is a possible candidate – though we’re not sure if Gwyn is okay with his daughter copulating with a dragon.

However, what we do know is that she is a dragon crossbreed, and she resides in the Painted World of Ariamis, arguably one of the most stunning locations in the Dark Souls franchise.

How do I get to Dark Souls’ Painted World of Ariamis?

Okay, before we dive into the potential boss fight you can have with Priscilla, it’s only right to tell you how to actually reach the land in which she resides. The Painted World of Ariamis isn’t easy to access, but it’s certainly worth the effort.

Right, before we even divulge the location of the painting in Anor Londo, you need to know where the peculiar doll is, a unique item that grants you access to the optional area. However, first time players are likely to miss out on this without a little guidance. Firstly, you need to return to the Undead Asylum and duke it out with the Stray Demon (you enter this fight by falling through the floor of the Asylum Demon boss room). After that, you can look around, and soon enough, you come across a Black Knight who just so happens to guard the doll.

Now that you have the peculiar doll, it’s time to head to Anor Londo – the chances are you know where to go already. You must head to the chapel, the place in which you walk across the rafters. At the bottom is the Painted World of Ariamis. Simply work your way down, deal with any Painting Guardians, and show the doll when you finally reach the painting.

Congratulations, you’re now in the Painted World of Ariamis.

Where do I find Dark Souls’ Priscilla?

We have no fancy way of explaining how to get to her. You just have to grab your sword, cast some magic, and find your way to the end of the area – this is where Priscilla waits for you. However, there’s no fog gate, and that’s because she’s not hostile – yet. You can have a civil conversation and jump off the ledge behind her to return to Anor Londo, or give her a smack, the latter of which starts her boss fight.

Dark Souls Priscilla boss fight

There’s a clever mechanic in this battle, but at the same time, it’s what makes it so easy. Priscilla has a tendency to make herself invisible, and this usually means you’re at a huge disadvantage, but you can see her footprints in the snow that covers the arena. If you hit her, not only does she take damage, but she becomes visible again.

As for any attacks she might attempt, they hit hard but are easily telegraphed, so a dodge isn’t too tricky to pull off. Or, you could use the bloodshield to defend yourself – we suggest this shield due to the blood build up her scythe inflicts.

Oh, and one more thing, try to chop off her tail. It rewards you with Priscilla’s dagger.

