Every Day of the Devs 2024 announcement for Nintendo Switch and mobile

As part of this year’s Summer Games Fest, the Day of the Devs 2024 showcase brought us a heaping helping of fresh indie titles to look forward to this year. What’s more, tons of these incredible games are coming to Nintendo Switch or mobile, so you can experience them on the go.

Day of the Devs started in 2012 as a collaboration between games developer Double Fine Productions and merchandising company and publisher iam8bit to shine a light on new indie games from diverse and underrepresented talent, and it prides itself on offering developers the chance to showcase their projects at events for free.

As well as highlighting a bunch of incredible projects during its Summer Games Fest presentation, Day of the Devs also called on fans of the project to show their support, as it is now a registered nonprofit organization. You can send a one-off or monthly donation on the Day of the Devs website.

Where can I watch the Day of the Devs 2024 showcase?

You can rewatch the entire Day of the Devs showcase on YouTube at the embed below.

Day of the Devs 2024 highlights

Here are all of the games from Day of the Devs 2024 that are coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile:

Battle Vision Network – 2025, mobile via Netflix

Battle Vision Network is a colorful 1v1 puzzle battler from the creators of Grindstone and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP at Capybara Games. Match your soldiers into color groups either horizontally to defend or vertically to attack in fast-paced online battles, using your unique loadout to overcome the competition and top the leaderboard for your team.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – June 25, 2024, mobile via Netflix

Help cute, ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to Cozy Grove, the beloved life-sim game where kindness rules and new crafting, building, and camping island adventures await. Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is coming to Netflix games later this month, so get ready for more adorable camping capers!

Learn more about the Cozy Grove 2 release date here.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – July 25, 2024, Switch

Arranger showed up earlier this year in February’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, but now we have an official release date. Follow Jemma, a small-town misfit who moves through the world through conveyor belt puzzles, on a journey of self-discovery this July.

Fear The Spotlight – 2024, Switch

Fear The Spotlight immediately makes us think of our lovely Guides Editor, Tilly, thanks to the PS1-style horror atmosphere and graphics. This is the first project from horror movie giant Blumhouse via its Blumhouse Games studio, and it’s described as a love letter to 90s teen horror. Survive a seance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles, and uncover the disturbing mystery behind a school tragedy decades before alongside Vivian and Amy.

Psychroma – TBD, Switch

Psychroma is a chilling cyberpunk-inspired horror game centered around identity that combines the paranormal with the technological. Play as a digital medium and exercise the ghost in the machine to confront your trauma. Plus, the main character’s non-binary and biracial identity and the issues it causes are directly inspired by one of Rocket Adrift’s developers, bringing their authentic lived experience to the story.

A Little to the Left: Seeing Stars DLC – June 25, 2024, Switch

Seeing Stars is A Little to the Left’s second DLC and it focuses on finding multiple solutions to the same puzzle. According to Max Inferno, the majority of puzzles in the DLC have between three and five possible solutions, so make sure to play around with various arrangements and layering possibilities to unlock every star. Plus, this DLC also adds more cats!

Afterlove EP – 2024, Switch

We’ve been waiting for Afterlove EP for two years now, and it’s finally nearly here! While the exact release date is still up in the air, the developer is aiming for an October 2024 release window. Afterlove EP comes from the creators of Coffee Talk and What Comes After and explores love and grief by following a musician in Jakarta who starts to hear his dead girlfriend’s voice. Indonesian shoegaze band L’Alfalfa soundtracked the entire game, and Afterlove EP takes inspiration from real locations in the capital city.

While Waiting – 2025, mobile

While Waiting is a chaotic and hilarious game all about waiting and life. You’re more than welcome to simply wait in the game’s 100+ scenarios, but there are also plenty of other things you can do to interact with the world in each level. The story takes you on a journey from life to death, and the devs, who previously made the critically acclaimed game Moncage, hope that you will “learn to embrace life as you wait.”

Cairn – 2025, Switch

Developed by the creative geniuses at The Game Bakers, who previously brought us Furi and Haven, Cairn is a realistic mountain-climbing game following Aava, a determined survival climber who wants to be the first to reach Mount Kami’s summit. The Game Bakers’ CEO Audrey Leprince says, “After Furi – living free, and Haven – free to love who you want, Cairn is the conclusion of our trilogy on freedom. This time it’s about pushing beyond your limits and breaking free from your obsessions.”

There you have it, every Switch and mobile announcement from Day of the Devs 2024.