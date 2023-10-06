Defense Derby codes are the perfect way to get some additional gems. With these, you can build the ultimate team to protect your fortress in this mobile tower defense game. Of course, as this is a Krafton title, it also features a royale mechanic – except this time, it’s defense royale, not battle royale.

Defense Derby codes

Active codes:

JPDDSUMMER02QG – 500 gems

– 500 gems JPDDSUMMER01RE – 500 gems

– 500 gems JPDDSUMMER03KV – 500 gems

– 500 gems SPECIALGIFT – rewards

– rewards ENJOYDD – rewards

– rewards LETSGODD – 1k gems

– 1k gems DDLOVEYOUDD – 1k gems

– 1k gems DDCAFE5000B – 10k elixir and two common cards

– 10k elixir and two common cards DDCAFE5000A – 2ok gold and one rare card

– 2ok gold and one rare card DDLAUNCH – rewards

– rewards DDCAFECOME – rewards

– rewards GREETINGSDD – 600 gems

Expired codes:

DDCAFECOME

DDDISCORD1984

What are Defense Derby codes?

Defense Derby codes come to you courtesy of the developer, Krafton, who likes to release new ones to coincide with events. So, if you want to be in the know about the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Defense Derby guides?

To redeem Defense Derby guides, you need to:

Start the game

Tap the level bar icon

Copy your account ID

Head to the official redemption website

Enter your account ID

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Defense Derby codes. For even more great games, check out our picks for the best mobile shooters.