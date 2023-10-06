October 6, 2023: We added new Defense Derby codes
Defense Derby codes are the perfect way to get some additional gems. With these, you can build the ultimate team to protect your fortress in this mobile tower defense game. Of course, as this is a Krafton title, it also features a royale mechanic – except this time, it’s defense royale, not battle royale.
Defense Derby codes
Active codes:
- JPDDSUMMER02QG – 500 gems
- JPDDSUMMER01RE – 500 gems
- JPDDSUMMER03KV – 500 gems
- SPECIALGIFT – rewards
- ENJOYDD – rewards
- LETSGODD – 1k gems
- DDLOVEYOUDD – 1k gems
- DDCAFE5000B – 10k elixir and two common cards
- DDCAFE5000A – 2ok gold and one rare card
- DDLAUNCH – rewards
- DDCAFECOME – rewards
- GREETINGSDD – 600 gems
Expired codes:
- DDDISCORD1984
What are Defense Derby codes?
Defense Derby codes come to you courtesy of the developer, Krafton, who likes to release new ones to coincide with events. So, if you want to be in the know about the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this guide.
How do I redeem Defense Derby guides?
To redeem Defense Derby guides, you need to:
- Start the game
- Tap the level bar icon
- Copy your account ID
- Head to the official redemption website
- Enter your account ID
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
There you have it, all of the current Defense Derby codes.