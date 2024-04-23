Today, Wired Productions and KeokeN Interactive announced that a Deliver Us The Moon Switch port is coming this year. The sci-fi thriller is currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and has garnered critical acclaim since its release in 2019.

During the Wired Direct ‘24 livestream, we got our first glimpse at Deliver Us The Moon for the Nintendo Switch, which is sure to be a treat for portable survival game fans. Set in an apocalyptic near future, humanity has turned to colonizing the Moon in search of an alternative energy source for the planet. One night, everything goes silent and the energy source is lost, leaving you to play as Earth’s lone astronaut, sent to investigate what happened and save the Earth.

KeokeN Interactive’s Paul and Koen Deetman say, “Bringing our immersive experience to this console opens up new avenues for players to dive into our world wherever they are. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey, we can’t wait to deliver this adventure to Nintendo fans worldwide.”

Leo Zullo, Wired Productions’ co-founder and Managing Director adds, “The Deliver Us The Moon and Wired story started in PAX in early 2019. We loved the game, but more importantly – we felt connected to the Deetman brothers and their values. To be still working five years later, on the final piece of the jigsaw for Deliver Us The Moon, is something special.”

Deliver Us The Moon Switch release date speculation

Wired Productions announced that Deliver Us The Moon’s Switch port is “coming soon in 2024”, but we’re still waiting for a specific release date. We’ll update this page as soon as we hear more, but in the meantime, you can sign up for email updates on the game’s website.

That’s everything we know so far about the Deliver Us The Moon Switch port. For more star-faring adventures, check out our list of the best space games on Switch and mobile. If you’re already aboard the Astral Express, take a look at our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guides while you’re here.