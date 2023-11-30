The best survival games on mobile 2023

It’s a cruel world out there, yet, our world is a lot better than some of the virtual landscapes you’ll venture through in the best survival games. Sometimes it really is a case of survival of the fittest, especially when it comes to survival games on mobile. The genre is well suited to portable devices, and, sometimes, it’s nice to see if you can safely lead someone to victory – though, for me, it usually ends in their doom. Ah well, better them than me and all that jazz.

Anyway, without further ado, it’s time to set up camp and check out our list of the best survival games on mobile:

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

Don’t starve, have a sandwich or something. Okay, in all seriousness, Don’t Starve is a fine choice if you’re into mobile survival games, and the mobile adaptation happens to be a very good version of the game. You play as Wilson (is this intentional, or a happy coincidence?) and find yourself stranded in the wilderness, all alone, with little to no resources at your disposal. You need to dig deep, chop trees, hunt for food, and withstand the elements.

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition is a charming game, it’s full of perilous situations, and many creatures that want to ruin your day – don’t let them. Embrace your inner Bear Grylls, work your way through this strange land, uncover its mysteries, and find your way home.

Raft Survival – Ocean Nomad

Making it through the night on dry land is one thing, surviving at sea is another. Raft Survival – Ocean Nomad throws the weight of the deep blue sea at you as you try and catch fish to stay alive, avoid sharks that want to chew your arm off, and get through another day.

If you’re favourite survival games feature crafting, Raft Survival has plenty you can get involved with. From weapons to the makeshift island you float across the ocean on, it’s down to you to design your shelter and utensils. Who knows, you might even find your way to freedom.

LifeAfter

It’s a harsh world out there, and, no matter where you are – be it in the frozen mountain landscapes, a scorching desert, or luscious jungles – zombies are everywhere. One of the best things about LifeAfter is that it doesn’t force you to endure such hostility alone. You can form friendships, each of which strengthens your chances of survival. Well, that’s assuming they don’t betray you at the first opportunity.

Remember, it’s not just about avoiding becoming zombie chow, but also finding food for yourself, and building a shelter that’s capable of protecting you from everything that wants to end your life.

Stormfall: Saga of Survival

Survival games don’t have to just be about post-apocalyptic worlds and zombies, you know. Sometimes it’s nice to forget about the walking dead, and return to a time where it’s a bunch of angry people casting you out into exile – I know this still isn’t a great scenario, but at least there are no zombies about.

In Stormfall, you must do what it takes to survive as you build a new life for yourself in exile. You need to fight off starvation, withstand the elements, develop weapons, craft gear, and learn what it means to truly be a survivor.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Okay, we’re going even further back this time, to a period before humans walked the earth. Ark: Survival Evolved sends you to a place where dinosaurs roam the lands, and if you thought surviving at Scout’s camp was tough, well, you’re in for a rude awakening with this one.

Honestly, if ever there was a time to yell ‘I’m a survivor’ this is it, and the chances are you’re truly alone, so nobody is going to tell you to shut up – though a dinosaur’s way of doing this may be to eat you, so there’s that. Ark features all the stereotypical elements from mobile survival games – you must scavenge for food, resources, and set up camp. Furthermore, you need to modify what you wear, given the cold and heat are just as likely to kill you as a dino – such fun.

Westland Survival – Cowboy RPG

If you’re looking at this list and thinking “all these games need more cowboys”, then Westland Survival might be the one for you. Balance your exploits as a cowboy with simply surviving the trials of the old west while you work together with fellow ranchers and cowpoke to earn an honest living. Ok, so the phrase “honest living” is doing some heavy lifting there, but it’s solid fun all the same.

Live or Die: Zombie Survival

Here’s another game that features both a post-apocalyptic world and an obscene amount of zombies. You know the drill, gather supplies, craft your gear, and go bash a few brain munchers. Of course, it’s all about survival of the fittest here, and that means that not only must you build a base to keep the brain loving crazies outside, but a fortress that can keep out your fellow survivors. It’s a dog eat dog world out there, so all that’s left to say is live or die. Make your choice.

LOST Signal

While there are no prizes for guessing where this game takes influence from, it’s probably a bit more enjoyable than the series finale of Lost. Yes, I’m still bitter.

Try to survive on a desert island with limited supplies, take on monsters you’ve never seen back in humanity, and try and find a way to escape. It’s a Castaway simulator minus Wilson, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a ball.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition



How could I possibly write a list of survival games and not include Minecraft? Love it or hate it, we’ve all gone around punching trees, mining ore, and shaving sheep before. Minecraft is a great game if you want to both test your resolve, and simply vibe along while you do it – there’s no pressure here, just chill vibes, cool air, and a ton of farm animals. At least until nightfall hits, then bam, zombies, spiders, and creepers, oh my.

Seriously though, it’s a great game to play if you don’t want to think. Sometimes you just want to exist, and this game lets you do that. We also have a number of guides, such as Minecraft diamonds and Minecraft houses, in case you want a helping hand. And, if you want more games like Minecraft, head over to our picks for the best games like it on Switch and mobile.

Phew, there you have it, the best survival games on mobile – may the odds be ever in your favor.