Demon Slayer Legacy tier list November 2023

With so many options at your fingertips, a Demon Slayer Legacy tier list would be pretty handy, huh? Well, that’s where we come in. We’ve ranked all the clans and breathing types to help you make the most of your spins in this exciting, anime-inspired Roblox game. We’ve also included a brief summary as to why we rate our S-rank choices so highly.

Of course, once you know which Demon Slayer Legacy clans and breathing types are the best, you need some spins, right? Well, we’ve got you covered, with our Demon Slayer Legacy codes. And, if you’re on the hunt for even more freebies, check out our other Roblox game codes, including our Roblox promo codes, King Legacy codes, Blox Fruits codes, and more.

Now, let’s take a look at our Demon Slayer Legacy clan tier list and Demon Slayer Legacy breathing tier list. Keep in mind that tier lists are meant to be used as a guideline only, and are based on our experiences – just because something ranks low, it doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of it in the right situation. The most important thing is to have fun, after all!

Demon Slayer Legacy clan tier list

Tier Demon Slayer Legacy clan S Kamado, Tsugikuni, Kibutsuji, Saiyan A Chaos, Uchiha, Uburashiki, Iguro, Rengoku, Tokito, Shinazugawa B Tsuyuri, Agatsume, Himejima, Uzui, Kocho C Hashibira, Tomioka, Kanroji,

What’s the best Demon Slayer Legacy clan?

At the moment the best Demon Slayer Legacy clans are the rare Kamado, Tsugikuni, and Kibutsuji, which also happen to be some of the strongest characters in Demon Slayer. Kamado makes for a great clan that stays strong through the entire game, and Kibutsji is also super effective. Tsugikuni isn’t as great in some areas of the game, but more than makes up for it in others.

Then there’s Saiyan, which, unsurprisingly, is super (Saiyan) powerful. This clan isn’t directly from the Demon Slayer series, of course, instead lending inspiration from Dragon Ball, and has some very unique properties that can really help you in all types of gameplay.

Demon Slayer Legacy breathing tier list

Tier Demon Slayer Legacy breathing S Mist, Thunder A Wind, Water, Flame, Flower, Beast B Serpent, Love, Insect C Sound

What’s the best Demon Slayer Legacy breathing type?

The best Demon Slayer Legacy breathing types are currently Mist and Thunder. Thunder’s great mobility and ability to stun enemies makes it both easy to master and super powerful, while Mist allows you to adopt a sneakier playstyle through which you can disappear and sneak up on your enemy to dish out heaps of damage.

That’s all we’ve got in our Demon Slayer Legacy tier list for now, but we’ll be sure to update it in the future as new clans and more breathing types drop. In the meantime, be sure to check out our lists of the best Roblox games and the best anime games for even more experiences to explore.