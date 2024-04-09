We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Develop:Brighton announces its first speaker for 2024’s keynote

If you want to attend Develop:Brighton this year, then here’s a look at the first keynote announced for the game developer conference.

DevelopBrighton keynote speaker Caroline Marchal sat crosslegged on the floor
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

This year’s Develop:Brighton conference is shaping up to be a good one, especially now that we know the first confirmed speaker for a keynote – it’s Caroline Marchal of Interior/Night studio.

Caroline is the founder and creative director of studio Interior/Night, known for its immersive interactive 2022 title As Dusk Falls. Caroline is speaking at Develop:Brighton about her experience in the games industry over the last 20 years and how Interior/Night approaches the development of narrative multiplayer games.

The keynote specifically covers how Interior/Night designs and writes its games with empathy, including looking at As Dusk Falls, which won the Games for Impact award at 2022’s Game Award, on top of receiving a BAFTA nomination for Best Debut Game.

We recently received the first round of conference speakers for this year’s Develop conference, confirming that the event is covering more than ten different topics, including audio, discoverability, and the indie boot camp.

YouTube Thumbnail

Develop:Brighton is an excellent place to learn, network, and share ideas with fellow game industry members, and this year it runs from July 9 – 11 at the Hilton Brighton metropole.

If you’re interested in attending, super early bird tickets are currently discounted, and you can secure your tickets here.

We’re looking forward to news about indie games and the best mobile games out there during Develop, or perhaps even some new Nintendo Switch games to add to our wishlists.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.