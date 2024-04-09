This year’s Develop:Brighton conference is shaping up to be a good one, especially now that we know the first confirmed speaker for a keynote – it’s Caroline Marchal of Interior/Night studio.

Caroline is the founder and creative director of studio Interior/Night, known for its immersive interactive 2022 title As Dusk Falls. Caroline is speaking at Develop:Brighton about her experience in the games industry over the last 20 years and how Interior/Night approaches the development of narrative multiplayer games.

The keynote specifically covers how Interior/Night designs and writes its games with empathy, including looking at As Dusk Falls, which won the Games for Impact award at 2022’s Game Award, on top of receiving a BAFTA nomination for Best Debut Game.

We recently received the first round of conference speakers for this year’s Develop conference, confirming that the event is covering more than ten different topics, including audio, discoverability, and the indie boot camp.

Develop:Brighton is an excellent place to learn, network, and share ideas with fellow game industry members, and this year it runs from July 9 – 11 at the Hilton Brighton metropole.

If you’re interested in attending, super early bird tickets are currently discounted, and you can secure your tickets here.

