Dislyte tier list and how to reroll November 2023

With our Dislyte tier list, you can find a top-tier god to suit your style of play. From the creators of AFK Arena, Dislyte is an RPG that brings mythical characters through time to fight monsters in an urban setting, following the opening of Pandora’s box. You don’t need to brush up on your ancient legends to play though, as our rankings pit the gods against each other to find the cream of the omnipotent crop. With plenty of playable characters from launch, and more on the way, you can use this guide to find the esper that suits your playstyle, before jumping into the mythical melee.

Dislyte tier list

With more than 50 gods to choose between, it can be difficult to figure out which of the characters included in our Disylte tier list is the most effective in battle, especially if you haven’t unlocked them yet. So, we’ve put this guide together ranking the overall attributes of each character, rather than individually in different zones, to give you a better idea of which heroes are most capable of forging new legends.

As ever, there are a couple of outliers in the SS tier who are both incredibly powerful, and incredibly difficult to get a hold of (we’re looking at you, Lewis and Gabrielle). Of course, if you’re determined to use your favourite characters you can take a look further down the page for our reroll guide, but provided you land at least 4 or 5 espers from B tier or above, you should be able to upgrade your heroes with efficient firepower for progression.

Tier Dislyte character SS Jiang Jiuli, Gaius, Jiang Man, Jin Yuyao, Feng Nuxi, Abigail, Unas, Ahmed, Alice, Anesidora, Ashley, Cecilia, Chloe, Meredith, Ollie, Pritzker, Sally, Sander, Triki, Zhong Nan, Parmi, Leora, Li Ao, Camille, Clara, Dhalia, Eira, Everett, Gabrielle S Heng Yue, Tevor, Tang Xuan, Xie Chuyi, Uday, Embla, Fatum Sisters, Brewster, Yun Chuan, Asenath, Lucas, Lin Xiao, Ye Suhua, Ophelia, Drew, Tiye, Li Guang, Hyde, Sienna, Ethan, Intisar, Lu Yi, Raven, Berenice, Long Mian, Li Ling, Celine, Donar A Elaine, Koharu, Zora, Biondina, Stewart, Xie Yuzhi, Fabrice, Freddy, Kara, Lewis, Luo Yan, Mona, Odette, Ren Si, Tang Yun, Xiao Yin, Unky Chai, Cang Ji, Daniel, Melanie, Chang Pu, Bonnie B Jeanne, Ife, Nick, Catherine, Brynn, Hall, Lauren, C Jin-hee, Bardon, Taylor, Alexa, Kaylee, Q, Falken, Helena, D Lynn, Narmer, Leon, Nicole, Jacob, Zelmer, Elliot, Layla, Daylon, David, Chalmers, Bai Liuli, Aurelius, Arcana

Dislyte tier list S-rank explained

To give you a head start, here’s a little more information on some of the top heroes from our Dislyte tier list. Of course, play style is subjective, but with the picks below you can’t really go wrong.

Gabrielle – Gabrielle is one of the best-supporting epsers in the game, with the ability to buff teammates and debuff opponents. Her rush move is the best example of this, offering up to two teammates a defense boost.

Sally – The best healer in Dislyte, by a country mile, is Sally. Her ode to joy move gives teammates an HP boost while removing any debuffs, a great table-turner later in the game that gives her a spot on our Dislyte tier list.

Gaius – The inheritor of Zeus’ mythical strength, Gaius is a potent warrior who can switch into god king mode and strike thunderous attacks on enemies.

Unas – Unas is a master of movement, with the ability to move twice before any opponent if built correctly. He might not pack the most power of the characters on our Dislyte tier list, but there are few better at controlling the play.

Fabrice – With the ability to hand out two immunity buffs and one invisibility buff, Fabrice might be the best support character in the game. He can’t handle battle alone, but by providing attack buffs, he makes for a great teammate.

How do I perform a Dislyte reroll?

Rerolling isn’t as straightforward in Dislyte as it is in other games, so be sure to pay close attention to the process. It’s also worth mentioning that you need to make it to chapter four before you have the right amount of gacha currency for ten rolls. Of course, if you get the characters you want then there’s no need to reroll, but if you use your ten pulls and don’t get what you’re looking for, here’s what to do.

Open Dislyte

Hit the profile icon in the top-left of the screen

Hit settings in the new menu

Click on the services tab in the settings menu

Under account service, select initialize account

Enter the onscreen code in the new text box

Hit confirm

Once you’ve hit confirm, you’ll reset your game so you can get through to chapter four again for ten rolls. However, you can only reset your account up to three times, and high-rarity characters are incredibly hard to pull, so if you can get some decent heroes to start off with it might be worth waiting for more pull opportunities.

There you have it, our up-to-date Dislyte tier list and reroll guide. For more gacha goodness, be sure to check out our picks for the best mobile gacha games, as well as our Genshin Impact codes for some treats next time you touchdown in Teyvat.