The best Mickey Mouse games 2023

Having left his mark on everything from blockbuster movies to theme park rides, fridge magnets, and pretty much everything else, it’s no surprise that there are some great Mickey Mouse games out there. Unfortunately, with such beloved titles as Epic Mickey and Castle of Illusion failing to make their way onto Switch, we’re surprisingly lacking in games focused on the titular mouse. Luckily, we still have some great experiences to dive into that bring Mickey and pals to mobile and Switch, and we’ve listed our favorites here.

Of course, if Epic Mickey ever makes its return, we’ll be sure to add that too – along with any other notable tales that see those big, yellow shoes stepping onto our favorite platforms. In the meantime, if you’re on the hunt for more magical fun, head over to our list of the best Disney games.

So without further ado, let’s head off to the House of Mouse with our list of the best Mickey Mouse games on Switch and mobile.

Castle of Illusion – mobile

In this fantastical, magic-fueled reimagining of the Sega Genesis classic, Mickey Mouse dusts off his gloves and returns to rescue Minnie from the evil witch Mizrabel.

Brave the dangers of the notorious Castle of Illusions, as you traverse enchanted forests, navigate your way through mysterious mazes, and take on hordes of tricky toys across five magical worlds. It’s a truly magical experience and has certainly earned being called a ‘classic’.

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – Switch

Dive into an immersive and fantastical world filled with magic, as you make a new home for yourself in an enchanting Disney-themed land full of your favorite characters.

As the star of the show, Mickey Mouse is there too, of course, and you can even soar with him in Magical Dream parades. It’s a must for any fans of the much-loved mouse and Disney properties in general.

Disney Tsum Tsum – mobile

Mickey and pals appear as adorable, squishy little beans in this super cute Disney puzzle game. Featuring hundreds of iconic Disney characters including, of course, the iconic King Mouse himself, match, blitz, and bubble your way through screens teaming with fuzzy cuties as you try to collect them all.

Pirate Mickey is, and will always be, my favorite Tsum Tsum in the game, and I stand by that statement.

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – Switch

The Tsums are back! Their first venture onto the Switch platform sees Mickey and the gang having a blast in ten different party games.

Engage in exciting versus or buddy-building co-op modes as you stack Tsums, navigate them through puzzles, help them bust a move on stage, duke it out in an arena, and more. Disney Tsum Tsum Festival is a great time for the whole family.

Disney Emoji Blitz – mobile

Another adorable Disney puzzle game, Disney Emoji Blitz features Mickey, along with many of your other favorite characters, as cute little emojis in an enchanting match-three bonanza. Earn prizes, collect more emojis, and blitz your way to the top using your emoji’s unique traits and power-ups.

Kingdom Hearts – Switch

Kingdom Hearts may not be your traditional Disney game, but Mickey Mouse plays a pivotal role throughout. Explore multiple Disney planets as the young keyblade wielder, Sora, alongside Donald Duck and Goofy, as you dive into a deep and complicated plot featuring the king of mice himself as a butt-kicking, hooded keyblade warrior. There’s even a level inspired by Steamboat Willie, the origin of Mickey Mouse.

Take a look at our Kingdom Hearts Switch review and Kingdom Hearts character guide.

Disney Magic Kingdoms – mobile

If you’re looking to build your own house of mouse, look no further than Disney Magic Kingdoms. Build an enchanting Disney park populated by Mickey and pals, and fill it to the brim with exciting attractions, special events, and more. Carry the magic of Mickey’s home in your pocket, and dive in any time, any place.

Disney Illusion Island – Switch

Disney Illusion Island looks absolutely fantastic with a really striking art style that pays homage to the classic Disney animation of old. It’s also a four-player cooperative platformer, so imagine Rayman Legends with Mickey and pals!

We’ll need to get our hands on the game to truly judge it, but the Disney Illusion Island release date isn’t far away at all. Early impressions are very positive though, and honestly, we’re just excited to play anything that reminds us of classics like Castle of Illusion back on the Genesis. We’ll update this guide with our review as soon as it’s live.

