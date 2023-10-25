Disney Plus download on iPhone and Android

With our Disney Plus download guide, it won’t take any time at all to make these movies and shows part of your world, there are some great ones on offer.

Disney Plus download: Mickey on a blue background with the Disney Plus logo
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

If you want to Let it Go with some fantastic viewing pleasure, our Disney Plus download guide can help you out. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer iOS, Android, or PC. We can help you install Disney Plus so you can make a load of great movies and TV shows part of your world.

Or, if you want to try out a different streaming platform, our Netflix download and Hulu download content can help you out. Alternatively, should photos be more your jam, our Instagram download guide is the place to be. Down the line, if you decide these services aren’t for you, our how to delete apps on iPhone guide can help you out.

Anyway, onto how to perform a Disney Plus download.

How do I download Disney Plus on iOS?

Downloading Disney Plus on iOS is easy, you just need to:

  • Go to the App Store
  • Search for Disney Plus
  • Visit its store page
  • Hit install

Now you’re free to binge all the classic Disney movies anywhere and anytime.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I download Disney Plus on Android?

To use Disney Plus on Android, you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Search for Disney Plus
  • Go to the specific app page
  • Hit install

Wait a moment for it to download, then the app is usable on your device.

How do I download Disney Plus on PC?

If you don’t want to watch Disney Plus via a web browser, you can:

  • Go to the Microsoft Store
  • Search for Disney Plus
  • Visit the app’s page
  • Hit download

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Disney Plus download.

Now, if you want to know the answer to ‘how much does Disney Plus cost?’ pay our Sister site The Digital Fix a visit. Oh, and while you’re there, make sure you look at their best Disney Plus movies list too. To experience the magic in a different way, check out our best Disney games list.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.