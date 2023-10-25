Disney Plus download on iPhone and Android

If you want to Let it Go with some fantastic viewing pleasure, our Disney Plus download guide can help you out. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer iOS, Android, or PC. We can help you install Disney Plus so you can make a load of great movies and TV shows part of your world.

Or, if you want to try out a different streaming platform, our Netflix download and Hulu download content can help you out. Alternatively, should photos be more your jam, our Instagram download guide is the place to be. Down the line, if you decide these services aren’t for you, our how to delete apps on iPhone guide can help you out.

Anyway, onto how to perform a Disney Plus download.

How do I download Disney Plus on iOS?

Downloading Disney Plus on iOS is easy, you just need to:

Go to the App Store

Search for Disney Plus

Visit its store page

Hit install

Now you’re free to binge all the classic Disney movies anywhere and anytime.

How do I download Disney Plus on Android?

To use Disney Plus on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Disney Plus

Go to the specific app page

Hit install

Wait a moment for it to download, then the app is usable on your device.

How do I download Disney Plus on PC?

If you don’t want to watch Disney Plus via a web browser, you can:

Go to the Microsoft Store

Search for Disney Plus

Visit the app’s page

Hit download

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Disney Plus download.

Now, if you want to know the answer to ‘how much does Disney Plus cost?’ pay our Sister site The Digital Fix a visit. Oh, and while you’re there, make sure you look at their best Disney Plus movies list too. To experience the magic in a different way, check out our best Disney games list.