How to delete apps on iPhone

Need to know how to delete apps on iPhone? There’s only so much space on your phone, so use this guide to free up space and get downloading apps again.

Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

There are millions of mobile apps and games out there, yet there’s only so much space available on your device. So, we’re here to tell you how to delete apps on iPhone for when you do have to bite the bullet and delete apps you no longer use. Luckily, it’s a fairly quick and painless process (except for your internal struggle about whether you really should remove this clutter) that we take you through step by step.

After you’re done here, you might have some free space that needs filling, so why not check out our picks for the best iPhone games? Or, if it’s film and music that you’re after, our Netflix download and Spotify download guides are perfect for you.

Without further ado, here’s how to delete apps on iPhone.

A screenshot of the remove app option on iPhone

How do I delete apps on iPhone?

Deleting apps is very simple and equally as quick to do:

  • Unlock your iPhone
  • Scroll through your home pages until you find the app you want to delete
  • Hold down on it for a few seconds
  • A small menu will pop up
  • Select remove app
  • Hey presto, the app is gone!
YouTube Thumbnail

Alright, we hope our how to delete apps on iPhone guide has helped. That’s it, nice and simple, right? If you need some new apps to download, our best iPad games list has some great suggestions. Or, to get off social media, check out our how to delete Twitter accounts guide.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.