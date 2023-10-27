Hulu download for iPhone and Android

There’s a lot on offer at the streaming service, so we feel it’s only right to dive into how to perform a Hulu download, just in case you’re after some new entertainment for your mobile device. Be you an iOS or Android user, you can install Hulu, and if you prefer to use your desktop, we explain how to get it on a PC, too. If you love reality TV and prefer Keeping Up with the Kardashians to keeping up with your actual friends, you should really consider a Hulu subscription.

Here’s how to perform a Hulu download on iPhone and Android.

How do I download Hulu on iPhone?

Downloading Hulu on iOS is simple. Just follow these steps:

Go to the App Store

Search for Hulu

Go to its app’s page

Hit install

How do I download Hulu on Android?

To download Hulu on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Hulu

Visit the app page

Hit install

How do I download Hulu on PC?

If you’d like to download Hulu on your PC, this is how:

Go to the Microsoft Store

Search for Hulu

Go to its app page

Hit download

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Hulu download. Now, if you decide to get rid of it, our how to delete apps on iPhone guide can help you out.

