Netflix download for iOS, Android, and PC

To ensure you make the most of your subscription, we’re here to help you perform a Netflix download on iOS and Android so that you can take TV and movies with you on the go – very handy for those long commutes. We even explain how to install a film on Netflix, which allows you to watch it offline.

Anyway, onto how to perform a Netflix download.

How do I download Netflix on iOS?

To use Netflix on your iPhone or iPad, you need to complete the following steps:

Pay a quick visit to the App Store

Search for the app

Visit its official page

Hit the install button

Once you download Netflix, you need to sign in when you first use the app

How do I download Netflix on Android?

Much like with iOS, to get Netflix on Android, you need to:

look it up in the Google Play storefront

Visit its official page

Hit the download button

Log in when you first open the app

How do I download Netflix on PC?

If you want to install Netflix on your PC, you must

Go online

Open the Microsoft Store

Search for Netflix

Hit download

How do I download a Netflix movie or TV show?

If you want to watch content from Netflix offline, you need to download it first. To do so, just follow these steps:

Launch Netflix

Go into your profile

Search for what you want

Tap the button with three vertical dots below the picture

Select download

Enjoy your content offline!

