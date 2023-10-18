Netflix download for iOS, Android, and PC

Our Netflix download guide tells you how you can take them on the go with you through iOS and Android, because you just can’t beat a good TV show or movie.

To ensure you make the most of your subscription, we’re here to help you perform a Netflix download on iOS and Android so that you can take TV and movies with you on the go – very handy for those long commutes. We even explain how to install a film on Netflix, which allows you to watch it offline.

Anyway, onto how to perform a Netflix download.

How do I download Netflix on iOS? 

To use Netflix on your iPhone or iPad, you need to complete the following steps:

  • Pay a quick visit to the App Store
  • Search for the app
  • Visit its official page
  • Hit the install button
  • Once you download Netflix, you need to sign in when you first use the app

How do I download Netflix on Android? 

Much like with iOS, to get Netflix on Android, you need to:

  • look it up in the Google Play storefront
  • Visit its official page
  • Hit the download button
  • Log in when you first open the app

How do I download Netflix on PC? 

If you want to install Netflix on your PC, you must

How do I download a Netflix movie or TV show? 

If you want to watch content from Netflix offline, you need to download it first. To do so, just follow these steps:

  • Launch Netflix
  • Go into your profile
  • Search for what you want
  • Tap the button with three vertical dots below the picture
  • Select download
  • Enjoy your content offline!
There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Netflix download. If you’re more about games than film, our best iPhone games and best Android games lists are the places to be.

