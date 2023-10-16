Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes October 2023

It always pays to be prepared when setting off on an adventure, and, lucky for you, we’re making sure you’re fully prepared for epic fantasy shenanigans with our Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes. Whether you’re slashing through enemy frontlines as a powerful warrior or healing up allies as a cleric, these freebies are sure to help you get ahead of the opposition in this moreish mobile MMO.

Of course, you probably want to know what type of character you should play, right? Well, we’ve got you covered there too, with our Dragon Nest 2 Evolution classes guide. We’ve also got a heap of other exciting experiences for you to explore with our lists of the best mobile RPGs, the best mobile MMORPGs, and more.

Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes

Here are all the active Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes:

T150QQP8 – five Taro’s grass, five revive coins, and ten Tara’s grass

– five Taro’s grass, five revive coins, and ten Tara’s grass S15TYTF8 – 10k gold

How do I redeem my Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes?

Redeeming your Dragon Nest 2 Evolution gift codes is easy, but it does require you to have an account and note down your character code and server. Once you have this information, follow these simple steps.

Head to the Dragon Nest 2 Evolution redemption page

Enter your character code (role ID, which you can find in-game by hitting the swirling dragon icon to the right of the screen, then the cog icon) and server, then select your character name

Type or paste your code into the CDKEY textbox

Hit redeem now

Claim your rewards from your in-game mailbox!

What are Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes?

Dragon Nest 2 Evolution codes are gifts given out by the publisher, Level Infinite, to help you in your epic fantasy adventure. As with its other games, Level Infinite releases new codes to celebrate fresh updates, new content, or certain milestones such as the game getting a certain number of downloads – but you don’t need to worry about all that. Simply keep this page bookmarked and check back from time to time, as we keep this guide updated whenever fresh codes drop.

