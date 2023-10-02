If you’re trying to pick which Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class is for you, you’re in the right place. Our tier list and guide to all the Dragon Nest 2: Evolution classes has all the positives and negatives of each option, plus which suits individual play styles, so you can concentrate on returning to Dragon Valley alongside some capable characters.

So, let’s look at each Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class tier list before we explain the placement of each of the classes.

Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class tier list

As you can see, there are only four available Dragon Nest 2: Evolution classes at the time of writing. Due to the small number, it’s easy to chart each class on the table, but be sure to bookmark this page for future updates to the rankings.

Tier Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class S Warrior B Archer, Sorceress C N/A D Cleric

For a detailed explanation of the placement of each Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class, check out the headings below.

Warrior – S-tier

Pros: High attack and defense stats, easy to understand, and useful at leading into battle

Cons: No option for attacking at a distance

Rating: 9/10

If you want to deal up-front damage and be in the heat of the action, the warrior class is the way to go. The obvious weakness here is that the warrior is essentially useless at a distance, but if you have support from an archer, you can use a warrior to lead the line and soak up some enemy attacks with its high defense. The warrior is also the easiest Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class to get your head around, so it’s perfectly suited to beginners.

Archer – A-tier

Pros: Agile movement and long-range combat

Cons: Low durability and few short-range combat options

Rating: 7/10

If you’re looking for an agile character that attacks from the back of the field, the archer is the Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class for you. With a long-range bow for attacking, the Archer is the best support class for battle, providing the warrior with backup from a distance. The only issue with the archer is low durability, so if enemy units catch up with you, there are few options in terms of short-range combat to keep you in the game.

Sorceress – A-tier

Pros: High-power magic attacks and long-range attacks

Cons: Low defense and few short-range combat options

Rating: 7/10

The sorceress class is the most complicated on this list, due to a significant learning curve adjusting to the unit’s strengths. Much like the archer, you can utilize the sorceress best from the back of the battlefield, with her magical attacks reaching across the screen. However, the sorceress also suffers the same setbacks as the archer, such as low durability and a lack of options at close range. Ultimately, deciding which Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class to go for out of the two depends on if you prefer shooting arrows or saying abracadabra.

Cleric – C-tier

Pros: Buffs and healing for your team

Cons: Poor durability and attacking options

Rating: 5/10

If you want to support your fellow fighters, the cleric class provides buffs and healing spells to keep your units on the battlefield. Unfortunately, the cleric has little to offer outside of healing compared to the other classes, with little chance of surviving in battle if left alone. There’s space for the cleric in multiplayer, but if you want to be in on the action yourself, this is the worst of the current options.

There you have it, our guide to every available Dragon Nest 2: Evolution class. For more firebreathing lizards, check out our picks for the best dragon games.