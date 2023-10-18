Encounters codes October 2023

To help you get your foot in the ring, we’ve put together this list of all the latest Encounters codes. Featuring a bunch of handy items such as crystals, keys, and conqueror tickets, your foes will certainly rue the day they encountered you. We keep this guide updated as new codes drop, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back from time to time for more awesome goodies.

Encounters codes

Active codes:

350KLIKES – free crystals

– free crystals babioyunda – 100 gems

– 100 gems Wilco – 100 gems

– 100 gems 325KLIKES – free crystals

– free crystals 275KLIKES – free crystals

– free crystals 250KLIKES – free crystals

– free crystals 225KLIKES – free rewards

– free rewards 200KLIKES – 515 crystals

– 515 crystals 150KLIKES – 1,000 crystals

– 1,000 crystals 100KLIKES – 500 crystals and one conqueror orb

– 500 crystals and one conqueror orb 75KLIKES – 500 gems

– 500 gems FFA – one key

Expired codes:

SKILLDIFF

1v1

What are Encounters codes?

Encounters codes are free gifts given out by the developer, Voldex, offering a bunch of cool items including keys, crystals, gems, and orbs. They usually release fresh codes to celebrate the game reaching certain milestones, like a specific number of likes. So be sure to add the game to your favorites and check back here for more Encounters freebies.

How do I redeem my Encounters codes?

To redeem your Encounters codes, just follow these easy steps.

Launch Encounters in Roblox

Tap the Twitter icon to the left of the screen

Type in your code

Hit enter

Enjoy your rewards!

