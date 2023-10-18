Encounters codes October 2023

Encounter some awesome freebies and earn victory in this exciting Roblox arena fighter, with the help of our list of all the latest Encounters codes.

Roblox Encounters characters fighting
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

To help you get your foot in the ring, we’ve put together this list of all the latest Encounters codes. Featuring a bunch of handy items such as crystals, keys, and conqueror tickets, your foes will certainly rue the day they encountered you. We keep this guide updated as new codes drop, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back from time to time for more awesome goodies.

If you’re on the hunt for even more fun freebies, we’ve got you covered. Check out our other handy guides, including Slayers Unleashed codes, Anime Fighters codes, Sonic Speed Simulator codes, and Attack on Titan Evolution codes, full of awesome goodies. We’ve also got a list of all the latest Roblox promo codes, so you can deck your avatar out in style.

Encounters codes

Active codes:

  • 350KLIKES – free crystals
  • babioyunda – 100 gems
  • Wilco – 100 gems
  • 325KLIKES – free crystals
  • 275KLIKES – free crystals
  • 250KLIKES – free crystals
  • 225KLIKES – free rewards
  • 200KLIKES – 515 crystals
  • 150KLIKES – 1,000 crystals
  • 100KLIKES – 500 crystals and one conqueror orb
  • 75KLIKES – 500 gems
  • FFA – one key

Expired codes:

  • SKILLDIFF
  • 1v1
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Encounters codes?

Encounters codes are free gifts given out by the developer, Voldex, offering a bunch of cool items including keys, crystals, gems, and orbs. They usually release fresh codes to celebrate the game reaching certain milestones, like a specific number of likes. So be sure to add the game to your favorites and check back here for more Encounters freebies.

How do I redeem my Encounters codes?

To redeem your Encounters codes, just follow these easy steps.

  • Launch Encounters in Roblox
  • Tap the Twitter icon to the left of the screen
  • Type in your code
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy your rewards!

That’s it for our Encounters codes guide. If you want to find a fresh new experience to explore, check out our list of the best Roblox games. We also have a list of the best mobile games for a wider range of titles to peruse.

Tilly has a degree in English literature and experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games, or theorizing about horror games like FNAF, Resident Evil, and Poppy Playtime. She’s a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao, thinks Kingdom Hearts’ Axel is the best fictional character of all time, and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.