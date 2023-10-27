Eroica tier list and reroll guide

Looking for an Eroica tier list? You’re in the right place. The recently launched fantasy RPG from developer 4:33 Creative Lab is making waves on mobile platforms, and as players set off on an adventure in this anime-inspired world, it’s only natural to want to build the best team possible to tackle those pesky monsters in your way. The world of Isekai is a dangerous one, and other players will be ready to fight against you soon.

Here’s our Eroica tier list.

Eroica tier list

The key to building a team in Eroica is to remember that each character has their own set of skills, and can excel in damage, healing, debuffs, and more. Build your team around your best character, and choose wisely to make sure they complement each other. Still, some characters are more worth your energy and resources than others, so we’ve broken down the heroes of Eroica into six distinct tiers based on their stats and abilities.

Rank Characters SS Orslaha, Melavi, Sei, Gaffs, Mintz S Lisa, Sumi, Wraith, Xenia, Kipkirui, Milena A Destar, Guts, Stella, Muto, Soare, Freyja, Florence, Verol B Nene, Luna, Marion, Cascarson, Chloe, Stella, Cursebay, Luna C Lenn, Nero, Emuwald, Airi, Retinya, Damian

Eroica reroll guide

You might want to start your adventure in Isekai with a particular type of character, so, while it’s a little time-consuming, performing an Eroica reroll can be worth your time to make sure you get the best characters from our tier list. With a small workaround, players can pull their first characters and decide for themselves if this is how they want to start building their team.

To perform an Eroica reroll, follow these steps:

Open up Eroica and start playing with a guest account

Play through the tutorial levels until you unlock the chance to do ten pulls on the current banner

Use your ten pulls and see what characters you unlock

If you’re not happy, uninstall the game and start over

Once happy with your pulls, make an account and continue from there

Enjoy!

