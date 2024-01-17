Iconic fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger is officially part of the mobile gaming scene now that the FashionVerse release date is upon us. The game comes from a partnership between Hilfiger Ventures and Tilting Point, the videogame publisher known for Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, Star Trek Timelines, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, so it’s not exactly new to working with high-profile IPs.

If you’re a fan of fashion games, FashionVerse might be a must-play, especially as the idea for it comes all the way from the man himself, Tommy Hilfiger. There are multiple game modes on offer, one of the main ones being stylist, which is where you get to take on various design challenges to create fashion so spectacular that it belongs on the catwalk in New York, Paris, or Milan.

You can also use your creativity and try to get to the top of the mood boards in the trendsetter mode, a place in which your fellow players vote on the best designs. If you happen to be one of the best stylists there, you can win some rewards, such as new clothing styles, and get a nice boost to your ego through potential comments.

Fashion should be inclusive of everybody, so you can expect your models to be from different ethnicities, abilities, and sizes. The fashion world is always bustling, so why should a fashion game be any different? To ensure you always have something to do, FashionVerse features an ongoing series of pop-up events in which there are collaborations with other major fashion brands, as well as those who are part of the entertainment, art, and beauty industries.

During these events, you can take part in specific challenges that center on the brands taking part, and these can even include garments from their latest lines, ensuring you can set the virtual fashion world on fire.

