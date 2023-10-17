Fighters Era 2 codes October 2023

Be the best fighter you can in Roblox by using these Fighters Era 2 codes to get plenty of trait and clan rerolls, skill resets, and much more in order to mold your ideal hero. These codes do expire, so be quick and redeem them while they’re confirmed to work.

In the mood for more Roblox game codes? We’ve got you covered with our IQ Wars Simulator codes, Strong Leg Simulator codes, and Retro Studio codes guides.

New Fighters Era 2 codes

Here are all the active Fighters Era 2 codes:

5000 – five skill rolls and five trait rolls

– five skill rolls and five trait rolls 5000_1 – free rolls

– free rolls 5000_2 – skill reset

– skill reset 5000_3 – style reset

– style reset 1M_VISITS! – five clan rolls, five trait rolls

– five clan rolls, five trait rolls ServerReset_8 – free rolls

– free rolls Update_0.5 – five clan and five trait rolls

– five clan and five trait rolls SorryForRobloxBadModeration – three clan and three trait rolls

– three clan and three trait rolls ServerReset_7 – three clan and four trait rolls

– three clan and four trait rolls Sorry_Rolls2 – three clan and four trait rolls

– three clan and four trait rolls Sorry_Rolls – three clan and four trait rolls

– three clan and four trait rolls 3500_1 – four clan and five trait rolls

– four clan and five trait rolls 3500_2 – four clan and five trait rolls

– four clan and five trait rolls 3500_3 – four clan and five trait rolls

Expired codes:

Free_Rolls2

Free_Rolls1

4000_1

4000_2

4000_3

3000_1

3000_2

3000_3

ServerReset_

2500_1

2500_2

2500_3

ServerReset_4

ServerReset_3

2000_1

2000_2

2000_3

1500_1

1500_2

1500_3

ServerReset_2

ServerResetCode_1

1000_1

1000_2

1000_3

500_1

500_2

500_3

Hotfix_1

Public_Release

Wave_Release

SorryForBugs

Fix_1

NewTraitRollCode

How do I redeem Fighters Era 2 codes?

To redeem your codes in Fighters Era 2, follow these simple steps.

Open up Fighters Era 2 in Roblox.

Don’t enter a game, stay on the main screen.

Enter a code into the code box in the bottom right and hit enter.

If the code is active it will ask you if you wish to redeem it. Hit yes.

And there you go – plenty of rerolls are now yours.

What are Fighters Era 2 codes?

These codes, as in many Roblox experiences, provide free items, boosts, and rerolls to change up your character in the game. The codes come from creator Flyday Studios via its Roblox group and Discord server.

Perhaps you’re looking for something else to play – then here are our recommendations for the best party games, easy games, and geography games to play, we also speculate on when the Nintendo Switch 2 release date may arrive.