Fighters Era 2 codes October 2023

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Fighters Era 2 codes.
Be the best fighter you can in Roblox by using these Fighters Era 2 codes to get plenty of trait and clan rerolls, skill resets, and much more in order to mold your ideal hero. These codes do expire, so be quick and redeem them while they’re confirmed to work.
New Fighters Era 2 codes
Here are all the active Fighters Era 2 codes:
- 5000 – five skill rolls and five trait rolls
- 5000_1 – free rolls
- 5000_2 – skill reset
- 5000_3 – style reset
- 1M_VISITS! – five clan rolls, five trait rolls
- ServerReset_8 – free rolls
- Update_0.5 – five clan and five trait rolls
- SorryForRobloxBadModeration – three clan and three trait rolls
- ServerReset_7 – three clan and four trait rolls
- Sorry_Rolls2 – three clan and four trait rolls
- Sorry_Rolls – three clan and four trait rolls
- 3500_1 – four clan and five trait rolls
- 3500_2 – four clan and five trait rolls
- 3500_3 – four clan and five trait rolls
Expired codes:
- Free_Rolls2
- Free_Rolls1
- 4000_1
- 4000_2
- 4000_3
- 3000_1
- 3000_2
- 3000_3
- ServerReset_
- 2500_1
- 2500_2
- 2500_3
- ServerReset_4
- ServerReset_3
- 2000_1
- 2000_2
- 2000_3
- 1500_1
- 1500_2
- 1500_3
- ServerReset_2
- ServerResetCode_1
- 1000_1
- 1000_2
- 1000_3
- 500_1
- 500_2
- 500_3
- Hotfix_1
- Public_Release
- Wave_Release
- SorryForBugs
- Fix_1
- NewTraitRollCode
How do I redeem Fighters Era 2 codes?
To redeem your codes in Fighters Era 2, follow these simple steps.
- Open up Fighters Era 2 in Roblox.
- Don’t enter a game, stay on the main screen.
- Enter a code into the code box in the bottom right and hit enter.
- If the code is active it will ask you if you wish to redeem it. Hit yes.
And there you go – plenty of rerolls are now yours.
What are Fighters Era 2 codes?
These codes, as in many Roblox experiences, provide free items, boosts, and rerolls to change up your character in the game. The codes come from creator Flyday Studios via its Roblox group and Discord server.
