Fishing Simulator codes October 2023

Reel in a big one with our Fishing Simulator codes list, full of freebies to keep you going on your hunt for even more aquatic lifeforms.

Our handy Fishing Simulator codes list will provide you with a whole slew of codes that you can redeem for those highly sought-after gems. We will ensure this page is updated frequently to outline which codes are currently active and expired. So keep this page bookmarked and check back another time for even more freebies.

Are there any new Fishing Simulator codes?

There are currently no active Fishing Simulator codes. Check back again later!

Expired codes:

  • 100000
  • TimelessTides
  • stpatricksday
  • NewYear2023
  • 500KGROUP
  • Mischief5Year
  • RepMischiefBalkBirthday
  • BIGSPENDER
  • VAL2022
  • SPYBDAY
  • 20KGEORGE
  • 20KGAMOR
  • 20KPHIL
  • MARBLEBDAY
  • love
  • FlamingoInfinity
  • Crayfish
  • Goldensnapper
  • Walleye
  • RandemGuppy
  • NarwhalGamor
  • SharkemGamor
  • Bowfin
  • Bullhead
  • Catfish
  • Carp
  • Clam
  • NEWYEAR2021
  • Flounder
  • CoalFish
  • Kahawai
  • Lionfish
  • Garfish
  • Hapuka
  • Mackerel
  • Bream
  • Dory
  • Hogfish
  • Cod
  • 150M
  • BowTime
  • FruitCake
  • FullMetalArsenal
  • PinkBop
  • RandomFishy
  • SubmarineGamor
  • RandemGuppi
  • Birdcall
  • FishBoat
  • Favoritism
  • Sub2Conor3D
  • Sub2Expellez
  • Mumazing
  • Subs4JixxyJax
  • Sub2Raconidas
  • PinkBird
  • GamganStyle
  • Sunshine
  • SmashLike
  • CandyIsland
  • CarBait
  • PressLike
  • MyFavorite
  • UpAndUp
  • 59KFan
  • Tourist
  • Pets
  • Group100K
  • 20KLikes
  • Artistic
  • Mustacho
  • SubToPremiumSalad
  • SDMittens
  • ItsGemTime
  • SandyPyramid
  • Likes100k
  • AprilFools
  • Leak!
  • NewIsland40
  • FishAreCool
  • Xbox One
  • Sub2Myster0y
  • Subtotelanthric
  • last2dye
  • 20MIL
  • spycheetos
  • Sub2SnowRBX
  • snug
  • SubToKiraBerry
  • RazorFishGaming
  • JungleTemple20
  • SubToGamingDan
  • WhaleOfATime2
  • SubToCarbonMeister
  • SUBTOBEEFPLAYZZ
  • SubToAustin
  • AlexisisCool
  • planetmilo
  • MythicRods

What are Fishing Simulator codes?

Fishing Simulator codes are provided by the game’s developer, Cloud Entertainment. They almost always give you a large number of free gems. We don’t have a release schedule for the codes, but make sure you check back here frequently, as we will keep this page updated with all the freebies we find.

How do I redeem Fishing Simulator codes?

Now that you have reeled in a bunch of fresh Fishing Simulator codes, here’s how you can redeem them.

  • Open Fishing Simulator
  • Press the yellow ticket icon
  • Type or paste in your code
  • Press ‘Redeem’
  • Go fishing!

