The recent introduction of Fortnite characters allows you to get bonuses from meeting some friendly faces throughout the battle royales world.

Fortnite characters were a unique addition when first introduced, but now they’re starting to feel a little more ordinary. They can sell you items, fight alongside you, or let you know where the storm will shrink to next. It can be super helpful in the ruthless world of a battle royale, so knowing your way around is key.

So, we’ve got all the latest Fortnite characters in Chapter 4 and explained where to find them, who they are, and what they do. Head below for that, or for more help, check out our Fortnite wallpapers, Fortnite download, and Fortnite creative guides to stay on top of your battle royale game.

Fortnite characters – Chapter 4

Name Location Use
Agent Peely Whispering Waters (1) Shop
Antonia Frenzy Fields (2) Shop
Arctic Assassin The Hall of Whispers (3) Shop
Autumn Queen Forest Forge (4) Shop
Beastmode Breakwater Bay (5) Hire
Bull Shark Creeky Compound (6) Hire
Countess Daraku Eastern Watch (7) Shop
Diamond Diva Mega City (8) Shop
Fishstick Sunswoon Lagoon (9) Shop
Fish Thicc Shore Shack (10) Shop
Joni the Scarlet Kenjutsu Crossing (11) Shop
Khaby Lame Secluded Spire (12) Shop
Love Ranger Rumble Ruins (13) Shop
Meowscles Shady Stilts (14) Shop
Nolan Chance Frenzy Fields (15) Shop
Phaedra The Apparatus (16) Shop
Piper Place Slappy Shores (17) Shop
Renegade Shadow Shattered Slabs (18) Shop
Royale Bomber Brutal Bastion (19) Hire
Shimmerdusk Windcatch Lake (20) Shop
Sun Strider Eclipsed Estate (21) Hire

Fortnite characters map

