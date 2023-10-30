Fortnite characters were a unique addition when first introduced, but now they’re starting to feel a little more ordinary. They can sell you items, fight alongside you, or let you know where the storm will shrink to next. It can be super helpful in the ruthless world of a battle royale, so knowing your way around is key.

So, we've got all the latest Fortnite characters in Chapter 4 and explained where to find them, who they are, and what they do.

Fortnite characters – Chapter 4

Name Location Use Agent Peely Whispering Waters (1) Shop Antonia Frenzy Fields (2) Shop Arctic Assassin The Hall of Whispers (3) Shop Autumn Queen Forest Forge (4) Shop Beastmode Breakwater Bay (5) Hire Bull Shark Creeky Compound (6) Hire Countess Daraku Eastern Watch (7) Shop Diamond Diva Mega City (8) Shop Fishstick Sunswoon Lagoon (9) Shop Fish Thicc Shore Shack (10) Shop Joni the Scarlet Kenjutsu Crossing (11) Shop Khaby Lame Secluded Spire (12) Shop Love Ranger Rumble Ruins (13) Shop Meowscles Shady Stilts (14) Shop Nolan Chance Frenzy Fields (15) Shop Phaedra The Apparatus (16) Shop Piper Place Slappy Shores (17) Shop Renegade Shadow Shattered Slabs (18) Shop Royale Bomber Brutal Bastion (19) Hire Shimmerdusk Windcatch Lake (20) Shop Sun Strider Eclipsed Estate (21) Hire

Fortnite characters map

There you have all the Fortnite characters and how to find them.