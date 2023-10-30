Fortnite characters were a unique addition when first introduced, but now they’re starting to feel a little more ordinary. They can sell you items, fight alongside you, or let you know where the storm will shrink to next. It can be super helpful in the ruthless world of a battle royale, so knowing your way around is key.
So, we’ve got all the latest Fortnite characters in Chapter 4 and explained where to find them, who they are, and what they do. Head below for that, or for more help, check out our Fortnite wallpapers, Fortnite download, and Fortnite creative guides to stay on top of your battle royale game.
Fortnite characters – Chapter 4
|Name
|Location
|Use
|Agent Peely
|Whispering Waters (1)
|Shop
|Antonia
|Frenzy Fields (2)
|Shop
|Arctic Assassin
|The Hall of Whispers (3)
|Shop
|Autumn Queen
|Forest Forge (4)
|Shop
|Beastmode
|Breakwater Bay (5)
|Hire
|Bull Shark
|Creeky Compound (6)
|Hire
|Countess Daraku
|Eastern Watch (7)
|Shop
|Diamond Diva
|Mega City (8)
|Shop
|Fishstick
|Sunswoon Lagoon (9)
|Shop
|Fish Thicc
|Shore Shack (10)
|Shop
|Joni the Scarlet
|Kenjutsu Crossing (11)
|Shop
|Khaby Lame
|Secluded Spire (12)
|Shop
|Love Ranger
|Rumble Ruins (13)
|Shop
|Meowscles
|Shady Stilts (14)
|Shop
|Nolan Chance
|Frenzy Fields (15)
|Shop
|Phaedra
|The Apparatus (16)
|Shop
|Piper Place
|Slappy Shores (17)
|Shop
|Renegade Shadow
|Shattered Slabs (18)
|Shop
|Royale Bomber
|Brutal Bastion (19)
|Hire
|Shimmerdusk
|Windcatch Lake (20)
|Shop
|Sun Strider
|Eclipsed Estate (21)
|Hire
Fortnite characters map
There you have all the Fortnite characters and how to find them. Check out our Fortnite leaks, Fortnite toys, and Fortnite patch notes for even more.