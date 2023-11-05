Fortnite download guide

Fortnite downloads are easy and quick, but with so many places to play, heading to the right destination can be a little irritating. So, we’ve collected together all the different ways to play Fortnite, where to download it, and how to complete the process. Then, you’ll be good to bomb down from the big bus and shoot away in this Halloween-costume Hunger Games.

How do I download Fortnite on Nintendo Switch?

Downloading Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is super simple, just follow these steps:

Boot up your Nintendo Switch

Head to the eShop

Search ‘Fortnite’

Hit the icon

Press download

All done!

Once downloaded, you’ll be able to drop in and play straightaway – and the game should update automatically, too.

How do I download Fortnite on iOS?

You can’t download Fortnite on iOS, but you can play via the cloud. Just follow these steps:

Head to the Fortnite Xbox Cloud Gaming page

Log in with your Microsoft account

Find Fortnite

Get playing

This method is via the cloud, so requires a solid internet connection. You don’t need to subscribe to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Fortnite is completely free through the service.

How do I download Fortnite on Android?

Luckily, downloading Fortnite on Android is simple, just follow these steps:

Head to the Epic Games App download page

Boot up the app

Download Fortnite

Get playing!

You could also probably find an APK on the internet if you’d rather, but be careful that you’re downloading from a reputable source.

How do I download Fortnite on a PC?

A Fortnite download on PC is a piece of cake, just follow the instructions below:

Head to the Fortnite download page

Click the Windows icon

Open the downloaded item

Follow the instructions

Definitely, the easiest way to grab a Fortnite download is on a PC.

How do I download Fortnite on Mac?

Downloading Fortnite on Mac requires the Epic Games Store app. Here’s how to do it:

Download the Epic Games Launcher

Open it up and follow the instructions

Find Fortnite in the app

Hit get the head to the library to download right away

Get playing!

