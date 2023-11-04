New Fortnite dances for Chapter 4

Fortnite dances coincided perfectly with the rise of TikTok and a whole wave of emote obsessions. They’re simple animations you can make your chosen character perform in-game to let out your inner emotions depending on the situation.
So, we've collected all the latest Fortnite chapter 4 emotes available so far so you can see what sort of dances you can perform in the hit battle royale.
Fortnite dances gallery
Here’s a gallery of the latest Fortnite emotes:
Fortnite dances list
Here are all the new emotes added in Fortnite chapter 4:
- Where ya going?
- Hero analysis
- Symbol of peace
- Beast blastin’
- Master of puppets
- Hulk smash
- Bounce wit’ it
- Stake your claim
- Balance board
- Boba snack
- Hypnot eyes
- Lunar party
- Mini Slayer fistbump
- All mights transform
- Call to arms
- Called shot
- Curling iron
- I need you to concentrate
- Igni sign
- Izukus quirk
There you have it, all the latest Fortnite emotes.