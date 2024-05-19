We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Don your power armor and escape the storm in Fortnite’s next crossover

As the current Fortnite season winds to a close, the developer teased an upcoming Fallout collaboration on social media and we’re so ready.

The Fortnite Fallout teaser image zoomed in to center the power armor helmet
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Fortnite 

Epic is back at it again with the hype collaborations as it looks like we’re getting a Fortnite Fallout crossover in the near future. As usual, the developer’s announcement was extremely cryptic, so we’re left wondering exactly what this partnership means in terms of gameplay.

Given the immense success of the recent Amazon Prime Fallout show, it’s unsurprising that the crossover king Fortnite is getting involved with the iconic Bethesda franchise. The official game account posted a game graphic featuring the unmistakable Brotherhood of Steel power armor helmet above a dusty cloud and some industrial-looking pipes. It’s accompanied by two emojis – a winking face and a thumbs-up, referencing the franchise’s mascot, Vault Boy.

We’re big believers in bringing Fallout to the Switch, so this Fortnite collab brings us one step closer to getting to experience the vaults on the go. Epic hasn’t announced the exact details of this partnership yet, but we can safely assume that we’ll get a handful of new Fortnite skins of the franchise’s most recognizable faces. We’re predicting a vault suit, some power armor, and maybe even a Ghoul skin.

Fortnite Fallout collaboration release date speculation

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is drawing to a close soon, we expect that the Fallout collaboration content is coming in Chapter 5 Season 3. Keep checking our Fortnite patch notes page to get the full scoop when the update drops.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything we know so far about Fallout in Fortnite. In the meantime, get the most out of the end of this season with our Fortnite map, Fortnite guns, and Fortnite character guides.

Follow us on Google News for all the latest Nintendo Switch and mobile game news.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.