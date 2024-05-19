Epic is back at it again with the hype collaborations as it looks like we’re getting a Fortnite Fallout crossover in the near future. As usual, the developer’s announcement was extremely cryptic, so we’re left wondering exactly what this partnership means in terms of gameplay.

Given the immense success of the recent Amazon Prime Fallout show, it’s unsurprising that the crossover king Fortnite is getting involved with the iconic Bethesda franchise. The official game account posted a game graphic featuring the unmistakable Brotherhood of Steel power armor helmet above a dusty cloud and some industrial-looking pipes. It’s accompanied by two emojis – a winking face and a thumbs-up, referencing the franchise’s mascot, Vault Boy.

We’re big believers in bringing Fallout to the Switch, so this Fortnite collab brings us one step closer to getting to experience the vaults on the go. Epic hasn’t announced the exact details of this partnership yet, but we can safely assume that we’ll get a handful of new Fortnite skins of the franchise’s most recognizable faces. We’re predicting a vault suit, some power armor, and maybe even a Ghoul skin.

Fortnite Fallout collaboration release date speculation

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is drawing to a close soon, we expect that the Fallout collaboration content is coming in Chapter 5 Season 3. Keep checking our Fortnite patch notes page to get the full scoop when the update drops.

That’s everything we know so far about Fallout in Fortnite. In the meantime, get the most out of the end of this season with our Fortnite map, Fortnite guns, and Fortnite character guides.

