No, Fortnite Festival doesn’t have sex in it

Just one day after Epic Games announced Fortnite’s new game modes, it has taken to X to confirm that there’s no sex in Fortnite Festival. The musical game mode housed in Fortnite has ESRB Teen and PEGI 12 ratings, leading to accusations of sexual content in the mode.

In what is sure to become a viral copypasta in the Fortnite community and beyond, Fortnite Festival’s official X account posted, “Can’t believe we need to post this but – there’s no ‘sex’ in Fortnite Festival. Our PEGI ratings descriptor refers to sexual references in lyrical content.” All three of the new Fortnite live-service games have their own age ratings alongside the main game’s original rating, and Festival is marked as Teen/12+.

In terms of sexual content specifically, any game that’s rated ESRB Teen can only contain “suggestive themes”, which is why Fortnite Festival has this rating, especially as the first featured musician is The Weeknd, whose music isn’t exactly family-friendly. Similarly, PEGI 12 games (including Fortnite Battle Royale and Save The World) only go as far as “sexual innuendo or sexual posturing”, even if accompanied by the sex content descriptor.

Although we think HypeX’s response of, “”in Fortnite Festival”, so it can be added to other modes in the future?” is hilarious, we’re pretty sure that Epic doesn’t plan to add adult content into any of Fortnite’s various game modes. First Zenless Zone Zero censorship claims and now this, some gamers really need to go to horny jail.

When is the Fortnite Festival release date?

Fortnite Festival launches in Fortnite on December 9, 2023. Grab your friends because we’re putting the band back together.

There, we’ve cleared it up – there’s no sex in Fortnite Festival. While you’re here, why not read more about the best Fortnite skins, Fortnite dances, and the long-anticipated Fortnite Lego sets? Or for something completely different, check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.