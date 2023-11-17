Zenless Zone Zero tier list November 2023

Our Zenless Zone Zero tier list ranks all the top ZZZ characters, so you know which ones are worthy of a spot on your team, and which ones you should reroll.

Zenless Zone Zero tier list - ZZZ's Hoshimi Miyabi and Sokaku over a blue background
Published:

Zenless Zone Zero 

Greetings, proxies – it’s time to take on a new commission, and our Zenless Zone Zero tier list is here to help you choose the best team for the job. We’ve also included tips on how to perform a ZZZ reroll, in case you don’t get who you want.

We update this guide regularly as new characters, balances, and more drop, so be sure to check back from time to time to ensure your team is the best it can be. If you want to familiarize yourself with each of the friendly faces listed below, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero characters guide. And, while you’re here, head over to our Zenless Zone Zero codes and keep an eye out for any upcoming freebies.

Zenless Zone Zero tier list

Here’s our ZZZ tier list. Keep in mind that these ranks are currently based on stats from the first beta, but we’ll update this page as soon as we get our hands on the next beta test and see what new balances and changes have occurred.

Tier Zenless Zone Zero character
S Ben, Nekomiya
A Corin, Soukaku
B Anby, Nicole, Lycaon, Miyabi, Anton, Soldier 11
C Billy, Koleda

Unranked Zenless Zone Zero characters

The following characters aren’t ranked yet, as they’re new to the second beta. We’ll add them to our tier list once we’ve had the chance to test them out properly.

  • Ellen Joe (Victoria Housekeeping)
  • Alexandrina ‘Rina’ Sebastiane (Victoria Housekeeping)
  • Grace Howard (Belobog Heavy Industries)
YouTube Thumbnail

Can I perform a Zenless Zone Zero reroll?

You can’t perform a ZZZ reroll during the beta due to the way beta access works. However, if you want to reroll when the game reaches its full release, we think that the process is likely to be similar to that of other Hoyoverse games.

In order to reroll in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, you need multiple email addresses, and the five-star rates are pretty low so you may have to do it multiple times. It’s also a very time-consuming process, and, in our opinion, isn’t really worth the effort. However, if you’re set on it, here are the steps:

  • Start the game and complete the tutorial segment to unlock the gacha system (this usually takes around one hour of gameplay)
  • Roll for some characters in whichever banner you like
  • If you don’t like your roll, log out of your account
  • Create a new account with a different email address
  • Repeat these steps until you get the character you want

That’s all we’ve got in our Zenless Zone Zero tier list for now, but be sure to check back later, as we add new information as soon as it drops. In the meantime, keep the Hoyo fun going with our Genshin Impact tier list, Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail tier list, and Honkai Star Rail codes.

