Fortnite Lego is finally here in Epic’s new live-service experiences

This week, Epic Games revealed three brand-new Fortnite live-service games launching in December. These game modes exist inside Fortnite rather than as separate entities and mix up the formula of the insanely popular battle royale title.

As the new chapter approaches, December is already a busy month for Fortnite fans, but Epic has gone one step further and plans to debut three additional game modes alongside the anticipated battle royale update. The first of these is Lego Fortnite, which Epic describes as “the ultimate survival crafting Lego adventure.” Now that this game exists, maybe we’re one step closer to those Fortnite Lego sets…

In anticipation of Lego Fortnite, over 1,200 Fortnite skins received a blocky upgrade as part of the version 28 update, known as Lego Style. This means that you don’t have to build your cosmetic collection up from scratch to look cool in Lego Fortnite, which is handy for saving you some V-Bucks. The announcement post specifically says that these skins are “playable in upcoming Lego experiences inside Fortnite”, suggesting that this first game is just the beginning of a much larger collaboration.

The second new game is Rocket Racing, a super speedy arcade racer developed by Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League. Finally, there’s Fortnite Festival, which brings music gaming to life thanks to Harmonix, the team behind Rock Band. Now you can both watch concerts in Fortnite and organize them with a band of friends! Each Fortnite Festival season features a famous Music Icon, and Season One’s pick is The Weeknd.

When is the Lego Fortnite release date?

Lego Fortnite launches on December 7, 2023 within Fortnite. Rocket Racing closely follows on December 8, and Fortnite Festival Season One kicks off on December 9.

