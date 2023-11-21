The Big Bang promises to usher in a new era for Fortnite

Fortnite's The Big Bang live event kicks off next week and if the name is anything to go by, Epic Games is about to blow up the map again.

Fortnite The Big Bang key art with a charcter ready for battle in the middle
Fortnite’s The Big Bang event takes place early next month, and according to Epic Games, the new live event marks a new beginning for the popular battle royale. To us, it sounds like the map is about to be blown up, and we can’t wait to see it. If you’re a longtime fan of Fortnite, you likely remember when Epic blew up the original map at the end of Chapter 1 Season 10 in 2019.

If you want to get in on the action, we suggest you visit our Fortnite download guide because The Big Bang sounds bananas. Don’t stop there; grab your friends, too, as the event supports parties of up to four players, giving you and your pals a chance to experience the carnage together. We can’t help but suggest that you listen to ‘It’s The End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)’ as you play. It seems rather fitting.

Oh yeah, and don’t go around thinking you just do normal game modes instead of experiencing the event, as Epic is disabling its other Fortnite experiences ahead of The Big Bang – if that’s not a clue that the game is about to blow up and start over, we don’t know what is.

When is Fortnite’s The Big Bang event?

The Big Bang live event takes place on December 2 at 12pm ET (17:00 GMT), though you can jump in half an hour beforehand to sort out your gear. Just think, Fortnite looks to enter a new era next week, and that’s not far away at all.

YouTube Thumbnail

To get yourself ready for the end, we suggest you check out our Fortnite guns, Fortnite skins, and Fortnite toys guides. Or, maybe you want to miss The Big Bang and distract yourself with the best games like Fortnite instead.

