The best games like Diablo in 2023

Do you ever get the urge to crawl through dungeons, craft items, fight some foes, and make a bloody mess while you’re at it? If so, you’ll love this selection of the best games like Diablo on Nintendo Switch. What titles out there can provide you with a Diablo-esque experience, in one form or another? Well, read on to find out.

If Diablo, and games like it, are of no interest to you, perhaps some other RPGs are. In this case, you should look at our lists of the best games like Skyrim, games like Dark Souls, and the best Final Fantasy games. Alternatively, our picks for the best games like Stardew Valley might provide you with an idyllic relaxation title.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best games like Diablo on Switch.

Minecraft Dungeons – Switch

Take the gore away from Diablo, pretty up the place, and you pretty much get Minecraft Dungeons. However, the open world full of mining opportunities from Minecraft isn’t present here. Instead, you must hack ‘n slash your way through a range of dungeons, all of which are full of randomly generated monsters, ensuring you have a different experience every time you decide to dive in.

Better yet, it features an array of puzzles and bosses, meaning you get to test your skills in all manner of ways. In order to do so, you’ve got complete freedom over what sort of weapon and armor you approach combat with.

Torchlight III – Switch

Before we explain this one, it’s worth pointing out that Torchlight II is also deserving of a place on this list. The Torchlight series, in general, is perfect for those who get a kick out of the Diablo games, especially if it’s crawling through dungeons that draws you in.

Torchlight 3 features a top-down view and gives you the chance to get creative in how you approach the dungeons by offering you an array of weapons, magic spells, and skills. You’re going to need all the help you can get to survive in this fantasy world.

Borderlands: The Legendary Collection – Switch

If you enjoy mayhem, causing carnage, and making things go boom with big guns, the Borderlands series is for you. It’s similar to Diablo in that you do a lot of looting, and plenty of shooting. The world is huge, and the characters found within are so eccentric that even the bad guys will win you over.

Better yet, Borderlands: The Legendary Collection includes all but Borderlands 3, giving you access to some fantastic games that are sure to quench your first to slay some foes.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 – Switch

Think Diablo, but with superheroes, that’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance in a nutshell. This top-down dungeon crawler tasks you with saving the universe from Thanos and the Black Order. It’s a tall task, but fortunately, you can choose from an extensive roster of heroes to help you out. Such individuals include Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Star-Lord, Blade, Nightcrawler, and Spider-Gwen.

If you happen to enjoy cooperative play, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a perfect choice, especially if you’re a fan of Stan Lee’s universe. Naturally, each character possesses different abilities and attacks, making fights more interesting as you switch between them.

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition – Switch

Now, this is a game everyone should try, assuming dungeons, demons, action, RPGs, and dungeon crawlers are your thing. Victor Vran is a fun time, and the Overkill Edition is the perfect way to experience it in our very humble (correct) opinion. In Victor Vran, you take control of a demon hunter, who – you guessed it – has but one purpose, to send the descendants of hell back to where they came from.

Furthermore, the game gives you complete freedom in your mission, as you don’t choose a character class to start with. Instead, you tailor good old Vic to your playstyle through the use of different weapons, powers, and consumables.

Darksiders: Genesis – Switch

Darksiders: Genesis puts you in control of Strife, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse – we’re expecting the rapture any day now – and takes a different approach to the previous games in the series, adopting a style that’s reminiscent of Diablo. This top-down hack ‘n slash title has some of the most satisfying combat out there and is a must-try if it’s the action that keeps you interested in Diablo.

Furthermore, as the game features War as well as Strife, not only do you get to change between the two characters, but you can tackle this journey with a friend if you so choose.

Skyrim – Switch

Let’s be honest. You can create any ‘games like’ list, and Skyrim will have a place on it. Even if it has no business being there, people will make it their business, and it could well be that one hill they won’t budge from.

Still, Skyrim does resemble Diablo in a few ways, especially on the RPG front. Of course, Skyrim also features more than its fair share of dungeons, and it’s also set in a fantasy world that features all manner of beings.

Boyfriend Dungeon – Switch

Oh, how I’ve been waiting for this moment, for when I could finally put Boyfriend Dungeon on a list like this. Well, given this is about games like Diablo, a title that features dungeons, it would be rude not to include a game with the word ‘dungeon’ in its title.

Honestly, Boyfriend Dungeon is a lot of fun, and if the dungeon-crawling aspect of Diablo is a key factor for you, then this game is worth a try. In this game, you visit a town on vacation for the summer, and your cousin is keen to get you some romantic action. But, wait, it gets better, as in this game, you date the weapons you fight through dungeons with, and there are some fantastic choices just waiting to win your heart.

I also feel the need to gush about the soundtrack, narrative, and everything in between, but our Boyfriend Dungeon review will do that for me.

Darkest Dungeon – Switch

If the dungeon-crawling aspects of Diablo entice you the most, it’s about time you dive into Darkest Dungeon, with its gameplay revolving around that mechanic. In addition, the game is shrouded in a gothic atmosphere, one that’s sure to make all Diablo fans feel like they’re at home.

The aim of the game is simple, and that’s to lead a team of heroes through dungeons that are infested with untold enemies. However, it’s not just them you need to worry about, as famine and disease are just as capable of ending your hero’s journey. Oh, and should one fall to their demise, that’s it, they’re gone for good. All the work you put into building them up is gone in an instant. Hey, no one said dungeon crawlers are easy.

Cat Quest 2 – Switch

A dungeon-crawler action RPG with cats, need we say more. You get to explore a huge open world full of beautiful surroundings, as well as dive deep into some dungeons to see what goodies you can find. Furthermore, there are plenty of quests for you to complete, so you’re never short of things to do. However, we can all agree that the most important thing is that you play as a cat that’s a knight – I hereby dub thee, Sir Whiskerton.

Oh, and if you play with a friend, one of you gets to play as a dog. Seriously, this just keeps getting better and better.

Phew, there you have it, the undisputed best games like Diablo on Nintendo Switch and mobile. If you’re after more role-playing action, our lists of the best Switch RPGs and best mobile RPGs are sure to keep you busy.