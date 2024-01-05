Garena Free Fire hack – diamonds, aimbots, and how to report

Look, we’ve all probably been on the wrong end of a Garena Free Fire hack. During its peak, this was one of the biggest games on the planet, regularly topping download charts and featuring international superstars as playable characters. Inevitably then, hacking is also a part of the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation, and how it’s changed over the years.

For more Free Fire fun, be sure to grab some goodies with our Garena Fire Fire codes, and check out the latest Garena Free Fire new update to be ahead of the rest of the field. Or, if you’re looking for something a little different, see our picks of the best mobile shooters.

Do Garena Free Fire hacks exist?

Garena Free Fire has one of the largest fanbases in mobile gaming, and there will likely always be a small portion of that audience that wants to cheat its way to the top. We know for certain that hacks exist, as millions of players have been banned from the game for the use of auto-aim and wall hacks.

And, sure enough, a quick search on YouTube returns numerous videos of alleged Garena Free Fire hacks, with some claiming to feature speed hacks, diamond hacks, instant headshot hacks, and more. Equally, over on the game’s Reddit page, it’s not uncommon to see players complaining about being on the wrong end of a Garena Free Fire hack.

What is a Garena Free Firee diamond hack?

You might also notice sites offering Garena Free Fire diamond generators via third-party software. As a general rule, never install any such third-party software, and certainly don’t pass your account details to anyone you don’t completely trust.

So, yes, Garena Free Fire hacks and hackers do exist, but their prevalence might be slightly overblown.

What are Garena Free Fire hacks?

Garena itself describes cheating as “using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena”, as well as any modifying of the game client and/or playing in a modded game client “in order to use functions which are not existent on the official game.”

Doing so will eventually get you banned, at which point you’ll lose all of your in-game diamonds and receive no refund for any money spent up to that point. It’s therefore recommended that you never engage in account sharing or swapping, as Garena will not bring your account back if someone else gets it banned.

Garena Free Fire hacks run the gamut from aimbots to speed hacks, and they’re never much fun to experience as a normal player. That’s why Garena is so strict and puts so much effort into expanding its anti-cheat system.

How do you avoid Garena Free Fire hacks?

The best and only way to avoid Garena Free Fire hacks is to not engage with other players who use them. Intentionally joining a game with a cheater may get you banned if Garena’s anti-cheat system takes notice, meaning that you shouldn’t play with friends regularly if they’re using hacks.

How do you report Garena Free Fire hacks?

Garena relies on player reporting to catch and suspend the majority of those using hacks. Thankfully, reporting another player suspected of using a Garena Free Fire hack is a simple process. Simply open up their in-game profile, tap on the exclamation mark button, and file a cheat report.

When it comes to Garena Free Fire hacks, know that the best players need never resort to such tactics. And the truth is that you’ll always have more fun playing the game properly than you would by spoiling the experience for those unlucky enough to wind up in a match with you. That’s why we would never recommend performing any sort of Garena Free Fire hack.

If you’re looking to stay up to date on the latest Free Fire news, we’ve got you covered with our Garena Free Fire new update guide. Plus, here’s how to start earning a bunch of Garena Free Fire diamonds – and fast.